These Ravens Are 'Equipped' for the Playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens found themselves in a familiar situation when fell behind by double-digits early in the wild-card round against the Titans.

It was the third consecutive season Baltimore trailed in a postseason game. The Ravens had never recovered in the previous matchups, but this year's team is built differently,

Baltimore overcame the 10-0 deficit, scoring the next 17 points en route to a 20-13 victory. It was the largest comeback in franchise postseason history.

The Ravens have a formula for playoff success — They can effectively run the ball and play lockdown defense. Baltimore's 236 rushing yards against the Titans marked the most in franchise postseason history, eclipsing its previous high of 234 yards set against the Patriots in 2010.

The Ravens will need another dominant performance to knock off the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round.

"I kind of like an offense that’s equipped to win in the playoffs," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "But how do you measure it? I think really what I’m saying is our maturity and the experience we’ve accrued has gotten us to this point, which is really … If we keep working at that trajectory, I think it really will serve us well in the playoffs and [in] these different types of ball games you encounter in the playoffs.

"They are much more equipped to go win in these playoffs this year because of the growth and maturation that has taken place. I think that can’t be understated.”

The Ravens have momentum heading into Buffalo.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson won the first playoff game of his young career in the wild-card game against Tennessee and is playing at a high level. Baltimore's defense held NFL rushing champion, Derrick Henry, to just 40 yards on 18 carries.

The Ravens have to flip the script against the Bills, who have a dominant aerial attack with quarterback Josh Allen and four playmaking receivers — Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and John Brown.

Baltimore sacked Allen six times in a 24-17 victory last season. Allen has done a much better job against the blitz and is especially productive when he's able to scramble out of the pocket to make or throw downfield or run for a first down.

"It’s a chess match. You’ve got to pick your spots," Baltimore defensive coordinator Dob Martindale said about bringing the pressure. "And it’s a chess match on their side, as well, when they’re looking at us. That’s why I always look forward to these types of games. So, it’ll be interesting to see. But he knows that there’s going to be pressure – that’s for sure. That’s who we are. That’s what we’ve done.”