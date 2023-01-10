Samuel Njoku: Ravens Strategy In Finale Against Bengals Could Pay Off for Playoffs

If you’re the Ravens, you liked what you saw from the defense

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have a date with the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday Night Football.

It comes immediately after the Bengals defeated the Ravens to avoid a coin toss that may have forced the Bengals on the road as division champs.

The Ravens were clearly not as concerned about the possibility as John Harbaugh chose to rest key starters in hopes of having them ready for the third meeting against their division foe.

It’s hard to argue with his approach.

The rematch was highly probable and having an opportunity to rest starters against an opponent without the luxury to do so was too good to pass up.

"It's kind of exciting,” Marlon Humphrey said after the game. “We kind of just studied them. It was a scrimmage we wish we would have won, obviously, but to play them again, they're pretty familiar with us, and we're pretty familiar with them."

Familiarity breeds contempt as both the players and fan bases have been vocal about how chippy things were on the field. But that’s AFC North football and the stakes haven’t been this high in quite some time.

If you’re the Ravens, you liked what you saw from the defense. They shut the run game down in a convincing fashion. And with Alex Cappa unlikely to play with an ankle injury and La’el Collins out for the season, the run game and pass protection are serious concerns for Cincinnati.

Baltimore’s offense is a different story entirely. They’ve been horrid since Lamar Jackson’s injury. It’s hard to believe things will be much better with Jackson’s return but that’s what the Ravens are banking on. His knee injury has been the talk of the town, but if he returns for the playoffs, it’ll be a boost the team sorely needs.

"Of course, Lamar Jackson, if he's able to go, that gives us the best chance to win,” stated Calais Campbell. “I'm rooting for that and hoping it happens.”

Time will tell whether Jackson plays, but the odds of a Ravens victory will most certainly increase with him on the field.