Ravens Release Dates, Times for Preseason Games

Baltimore plays one game at home, two on the road.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will play three preseason games this offseason under the NFL's new schedule, with two games on the road and one at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens open the preseason on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff

Baltimore's second preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

The final preseason game is a short road trip to FedEx Field in Landover, Md., for a game against Washington on Aug. 28, at 4 p.m.

The Ravens are riding a 17-game winning streak in the preseason, dating back to 2016.

The NFL moved forward with a 17-game regular-season schedule in 2021.

As a result, the Ravens will host the Rams in the extra game based on the formula set by the NFL that has the NFC West playing the AFC North.

The Ravens will play five primetime games, including three at M&T Bank Stadium and two on the road.

For the second-straight year, Baltimore hosts an early-season primetime showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens will also host a Monday Night Football game in Baltimore for the second consecutive season when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Ravens will later welcome the Cleveland Browns to M&T Bank Stadium for a Sunday night clash in Week 12.

“Like many Ravens fans, we’re fired up to see the NFL schedule, which always provides excitement as we begin to chase the goals we’ve set as a team,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “We look forward to welcoming our outstanding fans back to M&T Bank Stadium this season. Their enthusiasm for football will help us lock in as we prepare to play at Las Vegas in Week 1.”