Ravens Prowess With Draft, Free Agency Underscored by Pro Bowlers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are one of the NFL's best organizations when it comes to identifying talent.
Over the past five seasons, Baltimore has produced the second-most Pro-Bowl players with 34, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (34), according to NFL Stats.
This past season, the Ravens had seven players named to the Pro Bowl, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks for the most among all NFL teams.
The Ravens initially had 12 players voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl, which tied the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster, and then right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster for the 13th player.
Here's a breakdown of Baltimore Pr-Bowlers over the past five seasons.
2020
- OT Orlando Brown Jr.
- DE Calais Campbell
- LS Morgan Cox
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- OLB Matthew Judon
- FB Patrick Ricard
- K Justin Tucker
2019
- QB Lamar Jackson (top vote-getters),
- RB Mark Ingram
- FB Patrick Ricard
- OL Marshal Yanda,
- OL Ronnie Stanley
- TE Mark Andrews,
- LB Matthew Judon,
- CB Marcus Peters
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- S Earl Thomas,
- LS Morgan Cox
- K Justin Tucker
- OL Orlando Brown Jr.
2018
- LB C.J. Mosley
- S Eric Weddle
- G Marshal Yanda
- K Justin Tucker (First Alternate)
- OL Ronnie Stanley (Second Alternate)
2017
- K Justin Tucker
- OL Marshal Yanda
- LB C.J. Mosley
- FB Kyle Juszczyk
2016
- FB Kyle Juszczyk
- LB C.J. Mosley
- K Justin Tucker
- G Marshal Yanda