Ravens Prowess With Draft, Free Agency Underscored by Pro Bowlers

Baltimore is second behind Pittsburgh Steelers with nominations.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are one of the NFL's best organizations when it comes to identifying talent.

Over the past five seasons, Baltimore has produced the second-most Pro-Bowl players with 34, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (34), according to NFL Stats.

This past season, the Ravens had seven players named to the Pro Bowl, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks for the most among all NFL teams.

The Ravens initially had 12 players voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl, which tied the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster, and then right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster for the 13th player.

Here's a breakdown of Baltimore Pr-Bowlers over the past five seasons.

2020

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

DE Calais Campbell

LS Morgan Cox

CB Marlon Humphrey

OLB Matthew Judon

FB Patrick Ricard

K Justin Tucker

2019

QB Lamar Jackson (top vote-getters),

RB Mark Ingram

FB Patrick Ricard

OL Marshal Yanda,

OL Ronnie Stanley

TE Mark Andrews,

LB Matthew Judon,

CB Marcus Peters

CB Marlon Humphrey

S Earl Thomas,

LS Morgan Cox

K Justin Tucker

OL Orlando Brown Jr.

2018

LB C.J. Mosley

S Eric Weddle

G Marshal Yanda

K Justin Tucker (First Alternate)

OL Ronnie Stanley (Second Alternate)

2017

K Justin Tucker

OL Marshal Yanda

LB C.J. Mosley

FB Kyle Juszczyk

2016

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB C.J. Mosley

K Justin Tucker