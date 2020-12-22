Ravens Have Seven Players Named to Pro Bowl

The Ravens had seven players voted to the Pro Bowl for their performances during the 2020 season.

That group consists of:

Tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Defensive end Calais Campbel

Long snapper Morgan Cox

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon

Fullback Patrick Ricard

Kicker Justin Tucker.

Here's a bio for those players.

Orlando Brown Jr. (Second Pro Bowl)

Earning his second-consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Brown started the season’s first seven games at right tackle and the last seven at left tackle while filling in for an injured T Ronnie Stanley. Brown helps block for Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack, which averages 172.7 yards per game. The Ravens also average 28.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL entering Week 16.

With Brown's blocking, QB Lamar Jackson has accounted for 28 total touchdowns (21 passing & seven rushing). Additionally, Jackson has eclipsed 800 rushing yards (828) for the second time (2019) in his career. He joins Michael Vick (2004 & 2006) as the only QBs in NFL history to notch at least 800 rushing yards in multiple seasons, also becoming the first to rush for 800 yards in back-to-back campaigns.

Brown Quote: “After everything that this year has been like, it’s a real blessing to be back in this position again. To still be playing football – and at a high level – and to be voted in by my peers and coaches, it really means a lot. This is an honor I really appreciate as a player. This is something that I set out to accomplish when I was a college player preparing to come into this league, so it means everything to be respected by my peers, coaches and our fans. I’m thankful for all my teammates and how they help put me in the best position to succeed – like when Lamar gets out of those pressures that could turn into sacks. I’m just very thankful.”

Calais Campbell (Sixth Pro Bowl)

This marks Campbell’s fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Though he has been limited to 10 games, Campbell’s six passes defensed tie (Montez Sweat) for the NFL’s second most by a defensive end (J.J. Watt – seven). Campbell has also registered 27 total tackles, 10 QB hits and four sacks, helping Baltimore produce the NFL’s fourth-best scoring defense (20.5 ppg allowed).

Campbell Quote: “There was a lot of excitement hearing this news. It’s always a big deal to make it to the Pro Bowl, especially because the fans, coaches and players all have a voice in the voting. It means a lot to me to be considered one of the best in the game by my peers, by the coaches, who create these gameplans, and of course by our great fans – because they’re why we play this game.

“This is 100% a team award. I don’t really enjoy the individual awards, because this is a team game, and you can’t do anything by yourself. You need to have good players around you to be successful. But there is an All-Star game – a Pro Bowl – so as players, of course you want it and appreciate it. You work hard for it, but nobody can do this without their teammates. For me, being a part of this great team, it’s definitely a great accolade to share.”

Morgan Cox (Fourth Pro Bowl)

· This marks Cox's fourth Pro Bowl, and his second straight as selected by NFL players and coaches. (In 2019, for the first time ever, long snappers were added to the player and coach balloting system. Prior to 2019, the head coach of each respective Pro Bowl team would select a "need player," which was typically designated for long snappers.)

· Cox snaps for K Justin Tucker, the most accurate (90.6%) kicker in NFL history. Tucker has made 23-of-26 field goal attempts this season and connected on 44-of-45 PATs. Cox helped set up Tucker’s 55-yard game-winning FG at Cleveland, marking Tucker’s 16th-career game-winner (all kicks snapped on by Cox).

· Cox also snaps for P Sam Koch, who ranks eighth in the NFL with a 42.9-yard net average this season. Additionally, Koch is the NFL’s only punter to place at least 20 punts inside in the 20-yard line and have no more than one touchback.

Cox Quote: “I am blown away by this honor to be selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl. I know I wouldn’t be in this position without the help of teammates, coaches and family. Sam [Koch] and Justin [Tucker] set the standard of excellence and professionalism for which I aim each day. I couldn’t ask for better friends to work with. All the men that I play alongside on punt and field goal are also essential to this achievement. My coaches put their faith in me, put me in a position to succeed and hold me accountable each play. I have the utmost respect for them and how they conduct themselves.

“My family is my rock. My mom, dad, sister and brother have been there for me since Day One, and I know I’ll have uplifting messages from them after every game. While on the field, I often think of the smiles on my boys’ faces and the steadfast love and encouragement from my wife, Lauren. We are filled with excitement and anticipation to add another member to the Ravens family in June!”

Marlon Humphrey (Second Pro Bowl)

· Earning his second-straight Pro Bowl honor, Humphrey leads the NFL with eight forced fumbles in 2020. Humphrey’s eight FFs tie (Chris Harris, 2007) for the second most by a defensive back in an NFL single season since the stat began being tracked in 2000. (The record is 10 by Charles Tillman in 2012.) Humphrey’s eight FFs are also a Ravens’ single-season record.

· Humphrey is the NFL’s only defender in 2020 to record at least two sacks (2.5), four forced fumbles (eight) and six passes defensed (eight).

· Helping lead the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring defense (20.5 ppg allowed), Humphrey has also registered 75 total tackles, including four for loss, and one interception.

Humphrey Quote: “Thank you to the fans, players and coaches who helped vote me into the Pro Bowl. It is an honor to be on the roster.”

Matt Judon (Second Pro Bowl)

Earning his second-consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Judon is one of three NFL outside linebackers to produce at least 40 tackles (41), five sacks (five) and 20 quarterback hits (20) in 2020. (The other two defenders are Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt & Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith.)

Judon helps lead a Baltimore defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.5), and the Ravens are also ninth in yards allowed per contest (343.7).

Judon Quote: “I was excited to learn of this good news. Honestly, I didn’t have the numbers or production like last year when I went to my first Pro Bowl, so the amount of excitement, surprise and happiness that rushed in when I got the news – I was just elated and really happy. I could have done jumping jacks all around the house.

“I’d like to thank God; I keep Him first in my life. Secondly, I thank my wife, BreighAnn. We have two kids at the house, and I don’t think she’s left the house, other than to get groceries and run errands, since this COVID stuff happened. She’s done a great job trying to keep the house safe. When I got the virus, she held the kids down and the whole household down for 10 days, just to make sure I was OK. She checked on me physically and emotionally, so they all played a huge role.

“To my trainers in the offseason – P.J. [Quarrie] and Tony Ponton – they just helped me prepare for this season. To all my teammates, they set me up, they encourage me, and they make sure my mentals are good. They’re great teammates; they’re my brothers. They’re also the ones I talk to when I’m feeling down or in a slump. We are each other’s counselors and each other’s support, because we go through all of this together. My teammates are everything to me, so I just really appreciate them. The Ravens’ coaching staff – both defense and offense – they do a great job, and they’ve been doing a great job throughout this pandemic, just trying to make us feel comfortable and allowing us to play with no worries, play with no mistakes and to play fearlessly. I just thank everybody in this organization.”

Patrick Ricard (Second Pro Bowl)

Earning his second-straight Pro Bowl honor, Ricard helps pave the way for Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack, which averages 172.7 yards per game.

Ricard has been a mainstay in Baltimore’s offense for several seasons, and since QB Lamar Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of 2018, Ricard has helped the Ravens rush for 100-plus yards in 37-straight games, tying for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

The 2020 Ravens are also one of three teams since the 1970 merger (2004 Chiefs & 2016 Bills) to have three players (RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Gus Edwards & QB Lamar Jackson) tally at least 500 rushing yards and six rushing TDs in a season.

Ricard Quote: “I know there won’t be a physical Pro Bowl game this year, but I look forward to taking part in the virtual events when the time comes.”

Justin Tucker (Fourth Pro Bowl)

Earning his second-consecutive Pro Bowl nod, K Justin Tucker – the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.6%) – is 23-of-26 on field goal attempts in 2020, with two of his misses coming from 57 and 61 yards.

– the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.6%) – is 23-of-26 on field goal attempts in 2020, with two of his misses coming from 57 and 61 yards. Tucker is a perfect 8-of-8 on fourth-quarter FGAs this year, including a 55-yard game-winner at Cleveland. It marked Tucker’s 16 th -career game-winning boot, including his 10 th on the road.

-career game-winning boot, including his 10 on the road. Tucker is also 44-of-45 (97.8%) on PATs this season, with his lone miss being a block. He and the Saints’ Wil Lutz (47-of-47, 100%) are the NFL’s only kickers to attempt at least 45 PATs and produce at least a 97% success rate.

Tucker Quote: “I am honored and humbled to be selected to the Pro Bowl. It is always a great honor to be recognized by the players and coaches across the league, especially in a season where many great players have put together some great performances all year long at my position.

“An immeasurable amount of my own successes can be attributed to the hard work and excellent execution of Morgan Cox and Sam Koch. Morgan is the best long snapper in the NFL, and Sam is the best punter and holder in the NFL, hands down. I also want to recognize Chris Horton and Randy Brown for coaching us and continuing to hold us to our high standards. Last, but not least, thank you to all Ravens fans! I am proud to represent you and the city I call home.”