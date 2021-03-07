Ravens WR James Proche Working With WR Coach to Make Bigger Impact

The Ravens will keep a close eye on James Proche this offseason.

The touted wide receiver had limited opportunities as a rookie. However, he could get more targets in his second year.

Proche is already putting in the work.

He posted a video of himself working out with wide receiver coach David Robinson, who has also trained Dez Bryant. Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Godwin, Rashard Higgins and Jakeem Grant.

“There are a lot of things about James that we like," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He’s a crafty guy, and he’s good inside. He has excellent hands. I think he’s competitive with the football. He’s a guy that gets upfield quickly with the football in his hands as a punt returner, and that’s an important position."

Proche, a sixth-round (201st overall) in the draft, caught just one pass for 14 yards after a stellar career at SMU. Proche did an effective job returning punts before being inactive late in the season because of a roster crunch.

"It’s hard to find those kinds of guys that have that special skillset," DeCosta said. "[Proche] has a good mentality. He’s been highly productive at the college level, and I think he fits our team very well.”

Proche was an impact player for SMU.

In his final collegiate season, Proche led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards. He also started all 13 games as a wide receiver and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns.

Proche ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5. He also had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. and was second on the team in scoring with 92 points.

The Ravens are hopeful that success can translate to the pro level.