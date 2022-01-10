Ravens Promise To 'Bounce Back' But Roster Is Flawed

BALTIMORE — Ravens safety Chuck Clark was in no mood to answer questions following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers that ended Baltimore's season at 8-9.

“I really only have one message for all of the questions, you know what I’m saying?"Clark said. "So, every question that is going to come after this, as respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back. That’s all I have to say”

However, the Ravens have much work in front of them this offseason. They have numerous questions surrounding the roster:

Is the team ready to invest $40 million-plus per season for Lamar Jackson?

What can be done to prevent so many injuries? The Ravens had close to 20 players on IR for the last several seasons.

Will the Ravens exercise Marquise Brown's fifth-year option after a largely inconsistent year?

Do the Ravens re-sign center Bradley Bozeman and fullback Pat Ricard to expensive deals?

Will John Harbaugh bring back his coordinators?

How will the team overhaul the offensive line and the secondary?

Will running back J.K. Dobbins bounce back from his knee injury? Will the team bring back Gus Edwards after his season-ending knee injury? Has Justice Hill played his last snap in Baltimore?

Will Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell and Jimmy Smith retire, enter the free-agent market or play another year with the Ravens if they are interested in bringing them back?

Overall, the Ravens have 15 unrestricted free agents.

Baltimore can fill some of these needs in this year's NFL draft with 10 picks, including the 14th overall selection.

The Ravens will likely take a tackle with that first-round pick because of the uncertainty still surrounding Ronnie Stanley.

Major decisions loom.

Five of the Ravens’ last six straight losses were decided by a combined 8 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland Browns (2), vs. Green Bay Packers (1), vs. Los Angeles Rams (1) and the Steelers (3).

So, Baltimore needs to do a better job closing out games.

"We’re at the point now where it’s about looking ourselves in the mirror, understanding that we have a really, really good team, and this organization allows people to flourish, and we’re going to be just fine," tight end Mark Andrews said. "We’ve got the pieces, we’ve got the coaches, and it’s time to get to work. It’s time to get serious in this offseason and come back strong.”