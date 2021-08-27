Ravens Punter Sam Koch Ready to Take Snaps at QB ... If Needed

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens punter Sam Koch has completed all seven of his career passing opportunities, throwing for 82 yards and five first downs.

While those snaps have come on trick special teams plays, Koch is ready to take the ball in the game as an emergency quarterback if needed.

“I’m always willing to step up," Koch said. "I’m always willing to practice it out here. I hope it doesn’t get to that point, but if so, I can just shotgun from the punt formation.”

Koch is entering his 16th season in the NFL, all with the Ravens.

He is the NFL’s only punter to place at least 20 punts inside in the 20-yard line and has no more than one touchback. Koch led the NFL in net punting average (43.3) in 2014, a figure that ranks fourth in league history.

Koch has been a model of consistency and he does not appear to be slowing down.

“As far as how I’ve approached my job, I think it’s [changed] just when we attempt certain punts," Koch said. "Now, when we have a quarterback like Lamar [Jackson], and we’re on fourth-and-short around the 40[-yard line], we’re more apt to go for those.

"And so, it just [dictates], I think, more so what we decide to do. In previous years, with other quarterbacks, we’ve kicked field goals from there and maybe not so much punts. So, I think it’s more based off what kind of play call at that time.”

Last season, Koch missed the first game of his 15-year career in Week 17 against the Bengals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending a streak of 239 consecutive appearances.

He's already begun a new streak with the Ravens.

"The only way I can be great is [to] be consistent day in and day out, and if I can be consistent on the field or practice field and take that over to the game, that’s my ultimate goal," Koch said. "So, numbers be what they are; I don’t ever really pay attention to the numbers. At the end of the day, if I go out there and execute the way I’m supposed to every game, then I’m happy with that.”