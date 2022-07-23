Skip to main content

Ravens Will Open Camp With Several Key Players on PUP List

No surprises because of the extent of the injuries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have several key players that will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. 

Those players include: 

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is rehabbing a devastating ankle injury that has caused him to miss most of the past two years. Stanley has not participated in any of the offseason workouts, but the Ravens say they are hopeful will be ready for the season. 

Prognosis: Uncertain. 

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in the last game of the season. However. he is expected to be back by late July or early August. Bowser inked a four-year, $22 million extension in March 2021.

Prognosis: Positive

Cornerback Marcus Peters is coming off a season-ending knee in 2021. However, he is a top cornerback in the NFL when he's healthy. Peters has an average salary of $14 million per year and is a free agent at the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prognosis: Positive

Running back J.K. Dobbins has been working hard to get back in the lineup after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. He was on the sidelines at the recent minicamps doing individual work. Dobbins is expected to be a high-impact player during the 2022 season.

Prognosis: Positive

Running back Gus Edwards also suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. He did not make an appearance during the offseason workouts in the sessions open to the media but the Ravens expect him to play in 2022. 

Prognosis: Positive

Safety Ar'Darius Washington made the team as an undrafted free agent last year. He showed potential and played three games before suffering a foot injury in practice. 

Prognosis: Uncertain. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 11.57.42 AM
News

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Looking Slimmer and More Muscular, Poised for Breakout Year

By Todd Karpovich16 hours ago
rv1r5lxjrichnad0vcdf
News

Ravens Bring Back Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Lamar Jackson Reports Early to Camp, Ready to Roll

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk
News

What Does Kyler Murray's New Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

By Todd KarpovichJul 21, 2022 1:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18222237 (1)
News

Ravens Will Be Creative With Their Secondary

By Todd KarpovichJul 21, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
crop_exact_full_image
News

How Much Did the Ravens Help Lamar Jackson This Offseason?

By Todd KarpovichJul 21, 2022 7:24 AM EDT
gettyimages-1052711644
News

Ravens Early Odds Against NFC South

By Todd KarpovichJul 20, 2022 2:26 PM EDT
USATSI_17345070
News

Ravens Offense Getting Back to 'Revolutionary' Ways?

By Todd KarpovichJul 20, 2022 10:53 AM EDT