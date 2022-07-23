Ravens Will Open Camp With Several Key Players on PUP List

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have several key players that will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Those players include:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is rehabbing a devastating ankle injury that has caused him to miss most of the past two years. Stanley has not participated in any of the offseason workouts, but the Ravens say they are hopeful will be ready for the season.

Prognosis: Uncertain.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in the last game of the season. However. he is expected to be back by late July or early August. Bowser inked a four-year, $22 million extension in March 2021.

Prognosis: Positive

Cornerback Marcus Peters is coming off a season-ending knee in 2021. However, he is a top cornerback in the NFL when he's healthy. Peters has an average salary of $14 million per year and is a free agent at the end of the season.

Prognosis: Positive

Running back J.K. Dobbins has been working hard to get back in the lineup after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. He was on the sidelines at the recent minicamps doing individual work. Dobbins is expected to be a high-impact player during the 2022 season.

Prognosis: Positive

Running back Gus Edwards also suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. He did not make an appearance during the offseason workouts in the sessions open to the media but the Ravens expect him to play in 2022.

Prognosis: Positive

Safety Ar'Darius Washington made the team as an undrafted free agent last year. He showed potential and played three games before suffering a foot injury in practice.

Prognosis: Uncertain.