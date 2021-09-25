September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lamar Jackson Can Reach Another Milestone Against Lions

Jackson can set record for touchdowns.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can further etch his name into NFL's record books Sunday against the Detroit Lions. 

In Baltimore’s Sunday Night Football victory over Kansas City last week, Jackson passed for 239 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his 10th-career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown.

In 39 career starts, Jackson has totaled 89 touchdowns (69 passing, 20 rushing). 

With three touchdowns at Detroit on Sunday, Jackson will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (91 touchdowns) for the third-most combined passing and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 40 career starts in NFL history. 

Only Patrick Mahomes (107 touchdowns) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (95) have more.

The quarterbacks with the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns in their first 40 career starts in NFL history:

Screen Shot 2021-09-25 at 10.05.31 AM

— NFL Communications

image-placeholder-title
News

Lamar Jackson Can Reach Another Milestone Against Lions

18 seconds ago
USATSI_15143557
News

Ravens Heading to Detroit Short-Handed Because of COVID

1 hour ago
95a75b80ae784282bffa677611132004
News

UPDATED: Ravens Friday Injury Report: Team Places Four On COVID List

15 hours ago
1170213475
News

Super Wild Card Weekend Will Include Monday Night Game

18 hours ago
IMG_4108
News

Report: Another Ravens Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

15 hours ago
download
News

Alejandro Villanueva: Playing Offensive Line Is Like Jumping Out of Airplanes

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16790334
News

Ravens-Lions: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16791006
News

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice Because of Illness

Sep 23, 2021