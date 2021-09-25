Lamar Jackson Can Reach Another Milestone Against Lions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can further etch his name into NFL's record books Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

In Baltimore’s Sunday Night Football victory over Kansas City last week, Jackson passed for 239 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his 10th-career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown.

In 39 career starts, Jackson has totaled 89 touchdowns (69 passing, 20 rushing).

With three touchdowns at Detroit on Sunday, Jackson will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (91 touchdowns) for the third-most combined passing and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 40 career starts in NFL history.

Only Patrick Mahomes (107 touchdowns) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (95) have more.

The quarterbacks with the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns in their first 40 career starts in NFL history:

— NFL Communications