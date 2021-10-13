Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the AFC Player of the Week for the eighth time.

Jackson tied Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis for the second-most Player of the Week awards ever by a Raven. Only kicker Justin Tucker (12-time winner) has more.

Here's the background on Jackson's performance against the Colts:

Jackson threw for a career-high — and single-game franchise record — 442 yards, surpassing his previous mark of 324 at Miami in 2019. Jackson passed for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 86% of his passes (37 of 43).

Jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also completing at least 85% of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

MOST PASSING YARDS / RAVENS SINGLE-GAME HISTORY 442 — Lamar Jackson (10/11/21 vs. Ind. - OT) 429 — Vinny Testaverde (10/27/96 vs. STL - OT) 389 — Joe Flacco (9/25/11 at STL)

Other accolades:

• In his last two games, Jackson is 59 of 80 (73.8%) for 757 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions (123.9 rating). In these contests, he’s averaged 12.8 yards per completion and completed seven passes of 25 or more yards.

• Monday marked Jackson’s fifth-career game with producing at least four passing touchdowns and his first such outing since 2019 when he tallied five against the New York Jets.

• Jackson has thrown for at least 200 yards and 1 TD – while adding 25-plus rushing yards – in each of the first five games of the season. His streak ties Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson [twice], Cam Newton and Randall Cunningham for the longest such streak (five) in NFL history. Jackson is the first to complete this feat in each of the first five games of a season.

• On Monday, Jackson joined Deshaun Watson as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for 400 yards and four touchdowns and rush for 60 yards in a single game.