    October 13, 2021
    Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Week

    Ravens QB wins for eighth time.
    Author:

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the AFC Player of the Week for the eighth time.

    Jackson tied Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis for the second-most Player of the Week awards ever by a Raven. Only kicker Justin Tucker (12-time winner) has more.

    Here's the background on Jackson's performance against the Colts:

    • Jackson threw for a career-high — and single-game franchise record — 442 yards, surpassing his previous mark of 324 at Miami in 2019. Jackson passed for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 86% of his passes (37 of 43).
    • Jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also completing at least 85% of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

    MOST PASSING YARDS / RAVENS SINGLE-GAME HISTORY

    442 — Lamar Jackson (10/11/21 vs. Ind. - OT)

    429 — Vinny Testaverde (10/27/96 vs. STL - OT)

    389 — Joe Flacco (9/25/11 at STL)

    Other accolades:

    • In his last two games, Jackson is 59 of 80 (73.8%) for 757 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions (123.9 rating). In these contests, he’s averaged 12.8 yards per completion and completed seven passes of 25 or more yards.

    • Monday marked Jackson’s fifth-career game with producing at least four passing touchdowns and his first such outing since 2019 when he tallied five against the New York Jets.

    • Jackson has thrown for at least 200 yards and 1 TD – while adding 25-plus rushing yards – in each of the first five games of the season. His streak ties Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson [twice], Cam Newton and Randall Cunningham for the longest such streak (five) in NFL history. Jackson is the first to complete this feat in each of the first five games of a season.

    • On Monday, Jackson joined Deshaun Watson as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for 400 yards and four touchdowns and rush for 60 yards in a single game.

