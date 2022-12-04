Skip to main content

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Leaves Game With Knee Injury

Ravens QB injured in game against Broncos.

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to leave the Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

Jackson was sacked twice in the opening quarter and appeared to get injured after he was thrown to the ground a second time by linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

His return was questionable. 

The Ravens had 17 total yards in the opening quarter.  Jackson completed three of four pass attempts for 11 yards. He also had a 9-yard run. 

Jackson missed practice time with a quad injury this past week. He has also been sidelined with an illness and hip injury but he had played every snap in all of the Ravens' 11 games this season. 

Baltimore was playing without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Pat Mekari, who was also dealing with a lower-body injury, split time with rookie Daniel Faalele protecting Jackson's blindside. 

The Broncos drove 49 yards on the game's first possession and took a 3-0 lead on a 52-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. 

Tyler Huntley took over at quarterback for the Ravens and led a 62-yard scoring drive. Justin Tucker tied the game 3-3 with a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter. 

— This story will be updated. 

