Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second consecutive practice with back soreness.

However, Jackson is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

"I don't think it's anything serious, but we're just going to have to kind of wait and see," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."

Over three games Jackson has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions (86.4 qbr). He leads the NFL in yards-per-pass average.

Jackson has played every snap this season. He also missed practice last week with an illness but was able to play against the Lions.

"We definitely want him and everybody out for every practice," Roman said. "When they're not, we adjust accordingly. Thankfully, we've been in this system going into three years now. With Lamar, it's a little bit different than a guy who just got here."

Tyler Huntley, a second-year player from Utah, is the only other quarterback on the Ravens 53-man roster. Trace McSorley is on the practice squad.

Jackson's performance against the Lions underscored the progress he's made as a passer. On a fourth-and-19 and the game on the Lion, Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins that set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the 19-17 victory.

“I don’t really get into the statistics part of the game," Jackson said this week. "It’s about winning at the end of the day, and that’s what we’ve been doing, so I don’t really care about the naysayers [or] about anything else.”

Four other Ravens — left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) safety DeShon Elliott (quad) defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) and nose tackle Brandon Williams — did not practice Thursday.