Lamar Jackson Speaks Out On OTAs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has apparently grown tired of the criticism for not attending the Ravens' voluntary workouts this week.

Jackson lashed out at former NFL quarterback and NBC analyst Chris Simms for saying he should attend the OTAs.

"Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about."

Jackson was not the only player that did not practice this week.

Other players missing included J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, David Ojabo, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser, Nick Boyle, Ja’Wuan James, Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley, Jaylon Ferguson, Kyle Fuller, Ar’Darius Washington, Marcus Williams, Iman Marshall, Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him, which could be economically beneficial.

Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury.

He'll have a new center this season with rookie Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson also has a young group of wide receivers that also need the work. However, he has worked out with Rashod Bateman this offseason.

His teammates are confident that he's working hard and will be fully ready for the season.

"I know Lamar has been training a lot, but we’ve had a big attendance," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I know Lamar will be here soon. I guess, when things are really going fine in training camp … If it was training camp, it would be really bad, but I think as long as guys are working, no matter where they are, that’s the biggest key.

"As long as you’re working … I spoke with Lamar early in the offseason; he said he’ll be coming in, so we’ll [be] really excited to get him out here."

It looks like Jackson will attend the OTAs ... on his time.