Look for Lamar Jackson to Come Back Even Stronger After Bye

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — About an hour after the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson was asked about his plans for the bye week.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet. I’m still mad about the loss," he said.

Jackson's main focus as the Ravens starting quarterback has been winning. The personal accolades are put aside as he pursues a championship.

Still, Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season.

He has thrown for 1,943 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 480 yards rushing with another two scores.

Jackson has been sacked 21 times. He has also taken several late hits and dealt with a sore back so the bye came at a good time for him to heal.

However, Jackson was already focused on Baltimore's next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens played their worst game of the season in the 41-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 7, but Jackson expects the team to rebound.

“We just move on," Jackson said. "They played a great game. I feel like our guys played a great game as well, a little bit, here and there. But they got the ‘W.’ We’re going to go into next week, [and] we’re going to work, see where we messed up at when we watched film and [just] move on.”

Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban has seen Jackson steadily get better in his four years with the team. Urban expects bigger games ahead.

“I think he’s better this year than he has been, and I hope that he’s better next week than he was this week, and that’s just how we have to do it," Urban said. "We’re always trying to get better – every single day, tick by tick.”