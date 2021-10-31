Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Look for Lamar Jackson to Come Back Even Stronger After Bye

    QB having MVP-caliber season.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — About an hour after the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson was asked about his plans for the bye week.

    “I haven’t made my mind up yet. I’m still mad about the loss," he said.

    Jackson's main focus as the Ravens starting quarterback has been winning. The personal accolades are put aside as he pursues a championship.

    Still, Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season.

    He has thrown for 1,943 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 480 yards rushing with another two scores. 

    Read More

    Jackson has been sacked 21 times. He has also taken several late hits and dealt with a sore back so the bye came at a good time for him to heal.

    However, Jackson was already focused on Baltimore's next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens played their worst game of the season in the 41-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 7, but Jackson expects the team to rebound.

    “We just move on," Jackson said. "They played a great game. I feel like our guys played a great game as well, a little bit, here and there. But they got the ‘W.’ We’re going to go into next week, [and] we’re going to work, see where we messed up at when we watched film and [just] move on.”

    Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban has seen Jackson steadily get better in his four years with the team. Urban expects bigger games ahead. 

    “I think he’s better this year than he has been, and I hope that he’s better next week than he was this week, and that’s just how we have to do it," Urban said. "We’re always trying to get better – every single day, tick by tick.”

    download
    News

    Look for Lamar Jackson to Come Back Even Stronger After Bye

    50 seconds ago
    usa_today_13510295.0
    News

    Ravens Bye Week Report Card

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16940734
    News

    Should Ravens Trade for Running Back?

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16833796
    News

    Ravens Will Find Way to Keep Watkins, Brown, Bateman Engaged at Wide Receiver

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_16837318
    News

    Ravens Looking Much Healthier After Bye

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_17022159
    News

    Tee Martin on Hollywood Brown: 'One of Best Trackers of Deep Balls'

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16937285
    News

    Ravens QB Coach James Urban Offers Insight Into Lamar Jackson's Progress

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_15315916 (1)
    News

    A Look at Ravens, Rest of AFC North

    Oct 29, 2021