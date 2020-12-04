Ravens QBs: RG3 Goes to IR, Jackson on COVID-19 List, McSorley Ready to Start

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens quarterback situation remains in flux heading into Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Starter Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh declined to speculate whether Jackson will be available for the game against the Cowboys even though his mandatory 10-day quarantine will expire on Sunday.

Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve for at least three games with a hamstring injury he suffered Week 12 against Pittsburgh.

For now, Trace McSorley is the starting quarterback — a scenario he has fully embraced with the help of quarterbacks coach James Urban.

“Coach Urban always has all the quarterbacks really preparing that way," McSorley said. "That’s the way he’s kind of had me preparing and even Tyler Huntley, Rob and Lamar the last year and a half, two years. So, that’s just the standard he holds us all to – to be able to prepare like that – because, as you can see, you never know what’s going to happen.

"That’s really just the way. I’m obviously wishing the best for Lamar, and his health, and everything like that, and that he can get back as soon as he can. But just prepare as we always have been and be ready for anything.”

McSorley, a sixth-round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft from Penn State, entered in the fourth quarter against the Steelers after RG3 left with a hamstring injury.

McSorley showed solid command of the offense despite no practice time over the past week because of COVID-19 and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in the 19-14 setback.

Overall, McSorley, 25, completed two of six passes for 77 yards and ran for another 16 yards on three carries. His mobility was key, especially against the Steelers' front seven.

"I think it just speaks to his preparation, and the fact that he was able to prepare without reps," coach John Harbaugh said. "He hadn’t even been in the building for a number of days. He was in the Zoom meetings, to his credit. He really studied, obviously, and it shows. He made a great read on the touchdown throw there.

"He understood how the Steelers play that coverage and recognized the coverage and made the throw. Of course, Marquise [Brown] made a nice play. But all of those things [and] the way he operated; it was all very positive.”

Griffin, 30, made his first start since last season's regular-season finale against the Steelers. RG3 completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 33 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also ran for 68 yards on seven carries before leaving with the injury.

After the game, Griffin shouldered the responsibility for the loss.

"We felt that we had a chance to come in here and win, shock the world, and do something special," he said. "We didn’t do that, and I put that on myself because I felt like I let the team down. I don’t think we’re supposed to really comment on injuries, but I pulled my hamstring in the second quarter. I felt like if I hadn’t done that, then we would’ve won this game."

Jackson, who was the NFL MVP last season, has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions over 10 games this season. He also leads the team with 575 yards rushing.