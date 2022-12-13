Ravens Quarterback Situation Uncertain for Week 15 at Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens don't yet know who will be available to play quarterback Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

It could possibly be Lamar Jackson, who missed the last game with a knee injury,

“I just don’t know. I don’t know," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability. "You make some kind of a statement and it turns out to be … You just don’t have enough information to make it yet; that’s how these injuries work.”

If Jackson cannot play, the Ravens could possibly turn back to Tyler Huntley, who is concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Huntley was injured in the third quarter and did not return.

“He’s in the concussion protocol; he was ruled out for the game [Sunday],"Harbaugh said. "They’re deep into the protocol right now. I really don’t have any updates that I would be allowed to share on that. So, there’s really no pronouncements on that, or Lamar [Jackson] in terms of who’s going to be ready and not ready at this point in time.

"Until you know, you can’t say anything, but we’ll know later in the week where we’re at. [We’ll] see who’s able to practice and what they’re able to do.”

If neither Jackson nor Huntle can play, the Ravens could turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who finished the game against the Steelers where the Ravens emerged with a 16-14 victory.

Baltimore has Brett Hundley on the roster and the team might carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for the game against the Browns.

“Absolutely. [It’s] absolutely a consideration,” Harbaugh said.