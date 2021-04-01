Patrick Queen: 'It’s All About Business This Year'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen made an immediate impact as a rookie last season, leading the team in tackles.

Queen was able to adapt to Baltimore's complex defensive system and the speed of the NFL without having any OTA after being selected in the first round from LSU.

Queen has already started preparing for the 2021 season and he plans to be stronger and quicker heading into his second year in the NFL.

Personal goals?

He's keeping them to himself because the focus is on winning a Super Bowl.

“It’s all about business this year,” Queen told Inside Access With Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman.”The sky is limit right now. I actually want to break the sky.”

Queen was the Ravens' first-ever pick from LSU. He finished his rookie season with 105 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass defended.

He finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors behind Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

"He’s a very diligent guy, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s very coachable. He works very hard, and he’s smart. He learns from coaching. He learns from practice, and he learns from game experience. So, [with] all of those things, now he has a lot of football under his belt. He’s continued to improve steadily throughout the year."

Queen is looking forward to the 2021 season, especially if fans are allowed back into the stadium. M&T Bank Stadium was mostly empty last year because of COVID-19.

“I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait,” Queen said. “When we played the Bills [in the playoffs] their stadium was jumping. I know our place would have been jumping. I just wish it was our stadium that night. I can’t wait for the fans. The fans show mad love on Twitter and Instagram. They’re always leaving comments and I see them all. I just wish they knew how much I appreciate their support and can’t wait to see them in person.”

Queen has spent some time at LSU this offseason and was around for the school's Pro Day. The Ravens have been linked to a Tigers player in the first round of this year's draft — wide receiver Terrace Marshall.

“If we can grab Terrace, I would love that,” Queen said.