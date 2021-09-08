Ravens-Raiders: Week 1 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

When

Monday, Sept. 13, at 8:15 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium

Spread

Ravens minus-4.5 (FanDuel)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ESPN and ABC (National) and WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) -

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series with the Raiders, 8-3 and are 1-0 in the postseason. Baltimore has won the past six of eight meetings. The Ravens won the most previous matchup 34-17 in Baltimore.

By the Numbers

18.9 — Points allowed by the Ravens in 2020, ranking as the NFL’s second-best mark. The defense ranked seventh in yards allowed (329.8 ypg).

Notable

The Ravens are 10-6 on Monday Night Football during the John Harbaugh era since 2008. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore has posted an 8-5 road record on Monday Night Football.

Player Spotlight

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore is 30-7 with Jackson as its regular season starter. Since his first NFL start (Week 11 of 2018), Jackson’s 30 wins are the most among all NFL starting quarterbacks, and he is also the fastest QB in league history to reach 30 regular season victories.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens want to have more balance on offense this year.

Last season, they led the NFL in rushing but had the 32nd-ranked passing attack.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman promises the team will have many new wrinkles with the game plan.

The Ravens boosted their passing attack with the addition of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. Bateman, however, recently underwent surgery on his groin and will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.

Those new additions will complement Marquise Brown, James Proche and Devin Duvernay.

Mark Andrews has established himself among the best tight ends in the league and gets plenty of targets.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons. However, they lost running back J.K. Dobbins with a season-ending knee injury. As a result, Gus Edwards will start and be helped by Ty’Son Williams.

The Raiders struggled defensively last season. Las Vegas allowed the third-most points in the league (29.9 points) and created 15 turnovers, which also ranked in the bottom third of the league.

So, the Ravens should be able to move the ball. However, the Raiders be able to put some pressure on Jackson with newly signed Yannick Ngakoue, who played with Baltimore last season.

Defense

Throughout the offseason, questions were raised about the Ravens' pass rush. They didn't replace their top edge rushers — Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue — who left via free agency.

However, the Ravens put those fears to rest.

Baltimore added veteran linebacker Justin Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl defender who has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen has gotten more adept at finding seams and getting to the quarterback. He will play alongside another second-year player, Malik Harrison, who is developing a reputation as a thumper.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has dazzled coaches with his size and speed.

Veteran Tyus Bowser has shown more polish and he's poised to raise his sacks total this season after signing an extension in the offseason.

Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike should be able to get pressure on the interior line.

The secondary, led by Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, has locked down wide receivers and created more time to pressure the quarterback.

The key for the Ravens is to keep the pressure on quarterback Derek Carr to prevent him from making plays to Waller. Carr was effective last season, throwing for 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions (101.4 rating).

Carr has gone 2-1 against the Ravens with 744 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception.

Baltimore will have to find ways to contain tight end Darren Waller if Jimmy Smith is unavailable with an ankle injury.

Prediction

The upstart Raiders will be playing with a lot of emotion with opening their new stadium on Monday night. It will be a raucous atmosphere but expect a large continent of Ravens fans to be in attendance. Las Vegas will play hard and keep the game close for. a half, but the Ravens are a better and deeper team.

Ravens 34, Raiders 18