Ravens Ranked As The Most Stressful Team to Watch Last Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had their share of nail-biting games.

Over their five-game losing streak to end the season, Baltimore lost four games by a total of five points.

The Ravens also were decimated with injuries, finishing the season with 19 players on Injured Reserve.

As a result, Baltimore was named the "Most Stressful NFL Team to Support" by a wide margin, according to The Action Network.

"All factors considered, the most stressful team to follow during the 2021-22 NFL season was the Baltimore Ravens," the report said. "The Ravens racked up an index score of 104.97 out of 150. Eleven out of 17 Ravens games were decided by a four-point margin or less last season. The Ravens won five of these games and lost six. Frustratingly for fans, this is a higher number of close losses than any other NFL team endured.

"Even the games that they won were sure to catapult stress levels across Ravens nation."

The Ravens' stressful index was ranked at 104.97. New York Giants (86.73) were ranked second, followed by the Detroit Lions (81.38), Cleveland Browns (80.43) and Las Vegas Raiders (79.32).

On the other side of the spectrum, the Tampa Bay Buccanneers (39.42) were the least stressful to watch, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (40.87), Green Bay Packers (45.14), Miami Dolphins (46.31) and Los Angeles Rams (49.62).

The Action Network’s NFL’s Stress Score Index was created by integrating a variety of metrics:

Losses: Losses during the 2021-22 NFL season.

Win %: Win percentage during the 2021-22 NFL season.

Close Wins: Games won by a margin of 4 points or less.

Close Losses: Games lost by a margin of 4 points or less

Losses as Favorite: Losses when tipped as the favorite.

Penalties Per Game: Penalties conceded per game

Giveaways Per Game: Number of interceptions and fumbles per game.

Games Missed through Injuries: Total games missed by players during the 2021-22 NFL season.

Negative Comments: Number of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.

Negative Comment Percentage: Percentage of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.

The Rankings

1. Ravens

2. Giants

3. Lions

4. Browns

5. Raiders

6. Chargers

7. Panthers

8. Bengals

9. Bears

10. Seahawks

11. Jaguars

12. Patriots

13. Broncos

14. 49ers

15. Cowboys

16. Vikings

17. Jets

18. Steelers

19. Texans

20. Titans

21. Washington

22. Falcons

23. Chiefs

24. Bills

25. Saints

26. Colts

27. Cardinals

28. Rams

29. Dolphins

30. Packers

31. Eagles

32. Buccaneers