Rashod Bateman Healing, Almost Ready to 'Run Full Speed' for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The injury to Rashod Bateman further hampered the production of the wide receivers this past season.

One of the key priorities is upgrading that position.

Bateman opted to have Lisfranc surgery on his foot in early November and missed the remainder of the season.

Bateman is healing well and the Ravens expect him to be an impact player.

“My understanding is that the screws can come out if it’s the best thing for them to come out," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think they will come out, but they don’t have to come out, right? I’m not exactly sure how that works. But the point about Bateman is he’s going to be ready really soon to run full speed. ... He’s going to have a great offseason. He’s going to be up and running."



Bateman has dealt with numerous injuries over his young career and has played a total of 18 games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.

This season, Bateman missed Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain and was limited to 13 offensive snaps in the 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. He finished the year with 28 targets, 15 receptions, 285 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.

Despite Bateman's injury and a few other setbacks, mainly with quarterback Lamar Jackson's knee injury, Harbaugh is encouraged about the number of players who will be available for off-season workouts.

The Ravens have only one player that is going to have an off-season surgery, which is a record for the team. The team declined to name the player.

"Marlon [Humphrey] was in the office today talking about his off-season plans," Harbaugh said. "All these guys are healthy going into the offseason, which gives them a chance to train from now until then to get ready to go, and that helps your injury outlook going forward, too.”