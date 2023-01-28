Ray Lewis: Get Lamar Jackson Some Help

Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason but the Ravens will likely apply the franchise tag on him if the two sides cannot reach a long-term deal.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis hopes Lamar Jackson sticks around for much longer, and the team needs to gain his trust by giving him more weapons.

"Lamar Jackson needs a No. 1 receiver. Lamar Jackson needs help," Lewis said on Paramount's Inside the NFL. "They haven't given Lamar Jackson the opportunity to really throw the ball downfield. Let this guy do what I think he does very well. When you have a player that dynamic — Patrick Mahomes is surrounded around nothing but help.

"Lamar ... we got Mark Andrews, we got a couple of other guys, but we need pieces around Lamar Jackson to help Lamar Jackson."

The Ravens already parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was never able to elevate the passing attack.

Coach John Harbaugh hopes to bring in some new leadership that can work with Jackson and take his game to the next level.

Jackson missed the final five games with a knee injury but he should be healthy enough to participate in the offseason workouts if he chooses to attend.

"Lamar Jackson is a rock star, but the offense that he's been playing in the past three or four years, with Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, doesn't fit him," Lewis said on "Inside the NFL." "It fits him because he has to be Superman. He has to make five people miss.