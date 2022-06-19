Skip to main content

Ravens Receivers Stand Up for Disrespected Lamar Jackson

James Proche and Rashod Bateman addressed media.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receivers James Proche and Rashod Bateman took a few moments to take up for their quarterback Lamar Jackson, who they think has been slammed by the media.

Jackson took some criticism for skipping this year's voluntary workouts. 

"Like, kind of tired of the slander, that’s really it," Proche said. "There’s only been one Lamar Jackson ever in this league, and the fact that the media disrespects him the way that they do is, what I said earlier, barbaric. So, there we go.”

Despite missing the voluntary workouts, Jackson looked sharp during the recent mandatory minicamp. The Ravens are still trying to reach a long-term deal with him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bateman said Jackson does a solid job ignoring the outside noise. Bateman and Jackson also spent time this offseason working out together.

“I think we all can tell that Lamar doesn’t really care about what anybody says about him," Bateman said. "Being around [him], I think that’s something that I look up to him about. Being a black man in this world today, I think that’s what we pride ourselves on most is being able to stand up for ourselves in times when it’s hard. He’s a guy that definitely does that first class. He definitely shows us that it’s OK to be us, for sure.”

Jackson plans to meet with the other wide receivers in Florida before training camp to get some more practice time. 

Bateman and Jackson have already established a strong rapport. And Bateman is expected to be his main target at wide receiver this season. 

He is our starting quarterback, so we would love to have him out here every single day," Bateman said. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

S2BY2FRM6BE3VCNNBGVIJBIRAA
News

John Harbaugh Expects Ravens Rookies to Be 'Shocked' At Process

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
usa_today_15032656.0
News

Ravens Have Solid Depth at Offensive Tackle

By Todd KarpovichJun 18, 2022
202206171658TMS_____MNGTRPUB_SPORTS-RAVENS-SIGN-VETERAN-OLB-STEVEN-MEANS-1-BZ5
News

Ravens Add Veteran Linebacker to Roster

By Todd KarpovichJun 18, 2022
badfzvj0bcg9erolukym
News

Ravens Staying One Step Ahead of NFL with Draft Strategy

By Todd KarpovichJun 17, 2022
4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Ravens Coach Talks About Lamar Jackson's Strides This Offseason

By Todd KarpovichJun 17, 2022
rn5sus7fuhiq5k6tbnwu
News

Ravens Optimistic Dobbins, Edwards, Stanley Will Be Ready for Opener

By Todd KarpovichJun 17, 2022
QLRQWHL6CRDWNFT7PU2LRBIN34
News

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Engage in Contract Talks

By Todd KarpovichJun 16, 2022
download
News

Devin Duvernay Confident Ravens Can Stretch Field

By Todd KarpovichJun 16, 2022