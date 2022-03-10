Skip to main content

Ravens Remain Committed to Several Young Players for Next Season

Ravens sign restricted free agents to keep with the team.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens tendered six exclusive rights free agents, which maintains some youth to the roster.

Several of these players are expected to play bigger roles next season.

Here's a breakdown:

Quarterback Tyler Huntley

USATSI_17385670

Huntley won the battle as Lamar Jackson's main backup in training camp. Over seven games, Huntley threw for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 76.6 rating. The Ravens are confident Huntley will take the next step in his development and can lead the offense when called into action.

Running back Ty'Son Williams

usa_today_16614021.0 (1)

Williams flashed throughout training camp and earned a spot on the active roster. However, he had a limited role during the regular season because John Harbaugh expected more out of his performance. He still appeared in 13 games (three starts), registering 35 rushes for 185 yards and 1 TD. Williams still has a chance to secure a spot as the No. 3 running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom are coming back from season-ending knee injuries.   

Center Trystan Colon

OLP2NCAY6RCU5EYCOSJM6DOIQI

Colon will compete for the starting job at center. He's played fairly well during his limited opportunities. Colon is valuable because he can also play guard and he provides valuable depth to the offensive line. 

Inside linebacker Kristian Welch

1347102219

Welch played himself into the rotation at linebacker because of his solid practice habits. He was also stout on special teams, where he produced the team’s second-most tackles with nine, tying Tylan Wallace. 

Safety Geno Stone

1229647103.0

Stone is another player who worked himself into the rotation with his solid play. He played in 15 games, including one start, and had 17 tackles (12 solo), one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, one pass defensed, and one interception — the first of his career. He also Added four tackles on special teams. 

Long snapper Nick Moore

USATSI_17184878

Moore established himself as a new part of the "The Wolfpack." He appeared in all 17 games, helping Baltimore’s special teams rank No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating, Moore also snapped on all of Sam Koch’s 71 punts and all field-goal attempts of Justin Tucker, who led the NFL with a 94.6 FG% (35-of-37),

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

nh5e6ffambur4lm1aefk
News

Ravens Urgently Need to Boost Depth in the Secondary

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
asiemjua8x0km1il8hht
News

Ravens Make Several Impactful Moves

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
AP21243769448327
News

Ravens Reportedly Won't Tender Cornerback Chris Westry

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
rawImage
News

Potential Later Round Picks for the Ravens in Upcoming NFL Draft

By Todd KarpovichMar 9, 2022
1346078149
News

Weak QB Market Means Ravens Need to Handle Jackson, Huntley Carefully

By Todd KarpovichMar 9, 2022
r935900_1296x729_16-9
News

Sauce Gardner Has the Swagger to Boost Ravens Secondary

By Todd KarpovichMar 8, 2022
download
News

Raven On Verge of Losing Three Key Young Players to Free Agency

By Todd KarpovichMar 8, 2022
usatsi_9035301
News

Ravens Reportedly Have Interest in Bringing Back Ryan Jensen

By Todd KarpovichMar 8, 2022