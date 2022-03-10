Ravens Remain Committed to Several Young Players for Next Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens tendered six exclusive rights free agents, which maintains some youth to the roster.
Several of these players are expected to play bigger roles next season.
Here's a breakdown:
Quarterback Tyler Huntley
Huntley won the battle as Lamar Jackson's main backup in training camp. Over seven games, Huntley threw for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 76.6 rating. The Ravens are confident Huntley will take the next step in his development and can lead the offense when called into action.
Running back Ty'Son Williams
Williams flashed throughout training camp and earned a spot on the active roster. However, he had a limited role during the regular season because John Harbaugh expected more out of his performance. He still appeared in 13 games (three starts), registering 35 rushes for 185 yards and 1 TD. Williams still has a chance to secure a spot as the No. 3 running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom are coming back from season-ending knee injuries.
Center Trystan Colon
Colon will compete for the starting job at center. He's played fairly well during his limited opportunities. Colon is valuable because he can also play guard and he provides valuable depth to the offensive line.
Inside linebacker Kristian Welch
Welch played himself into the rotation at linebacker because of his solid practice habits. He was also stout on special teams, where he produced the team’s second-most tackles with nine, tying Tylan Wallace.
Safety Geno Stone
Stone is another player who worked himself into the rotation with his solid play. He played in 15 games, including one start, and had 17 tackles (12 solo), one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, one pass defensed, and one interception — the first of his career. He also Added four tackles on special teams.
Long snapper Nick Moore
Moore established himself as a new part of the "The Wolfpack." He appeared in all 17 games, helping Baltimore’s special teams rank No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating, Moore also snapped on all of Sam Koch’s 71 punts and all field-goal attempts of Justin Tucker, who led the NFL with a 94.6 FG% (35-of-37),