Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

The Ravens record-setting season came to a grinding halt in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It was top-seeded Baltimore's first loss since Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns — a span of 12 games.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson was 31-of-59 for 365 yards with the two interceptions. Most of the yards were gained when the Titans were already in control of the game. He played perhaps his worst game of the year and was never in-sync. Receiver Marquise Brown was a lone highlight for the Ravens, finishing with 126 yards on seven receptions. Grade D

RUSHING OFFENSE: Mark Ingram was hampered by a calf injury and he carried the ball just six times for 22 yards. The Ravens did not get Gus Edwards involved and he had just three carries for 20 yards. Jackson ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Grade C-

PASS DEFENSE: Ryan Tannehill was just seven of 14 for 88 yards, but that included a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond early in the second quarter that provided a 14-0 lead and the Ravens never recovered. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was beaten on the coverage. GRADE D

RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens' biggest priority entering this game was stopping Derrick Henry. Instead, the bruising running back stomped on Baltimore's defenders and finished with 195 yards on 30 carries. Henry also threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis. GRADE F

SPECIAL TEAMS: Ravens returner De'Anthony Thomas was flagged again for blocking a defender after signaling for a fair coach. It cost the Ravens valuable yards. Brandon Trawick was also called for an illegal block. This unit did not play up to the team's standards most of the season. Grade D

COACHING: John Harbaugh said he was not worried about rust because of the postseason bye as the No. 1 seed. However, the Ravens came out flat and never matched the Titans' intensity. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was outcoached by Dean Pees. Baltimore defensive coordinator could not figure out a way to stop Henry. Grade D.