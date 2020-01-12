RavenMaven
Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

The Ravens record-setting season came to a grinding halt in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It was top-seeded Baltimore's first loss since Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns — a span of 12 games. 

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Quarterback Jackson was 31-of-59 for 365 yards with the two interceptions. Most of the yards were gained when the Titans were already in control of the game. He played perhaps his worst game of the year and was never in-sync. Receiver Marquise Brown was a lone highlight for the Ravens, finishing with 126 yards on seven receptions. Grade D

RUSHING OFFENSE: Mark Ingram was hampered by a calf injury and he carried the ball just six times for 22 yards. The Ravens did not get Gus Edwards involved and he had just three carries for 20 yards. Jackson ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Grade C-

PASS DEFENSE: Ryan Tannehill was just seven of 14 for 88 yards, but that included a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond early in the second quarter that provided a 14-0 lead and the Ravens never recovered. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was beaten on the coverage. GRADE D

RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens' biggest priority entering this game was stopping Derrick Henry. Instead, the bruising running back stomped on Baltimore's defenders and finished with 195 yards on 30 carries. Henry also threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis. GRADE F

SPECIAL TEAMS: Ravens returner De'Anthony Thomas was flagged again for blocking a defender after signaling for a fair coach. It cost the Ravens valuable yards. Brandon Trawick was also called for an illegal block. This unit did not play up to the team's standards most of the season. Grade D

COACHING: John Harbaugh said he was not worried about rust because of the postseason bye as the No. 1 seed. However, the Ravens came out flat and never matched the Titans' intensity. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was outcoached by Dean Pees. Baltimore defensive coordinator could not figure out a way to stop Henry. Grade D.

Ravens vs. Titans Live Scores, Updates, Discussion

The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history and are heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore will focus on stopping Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing. The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

Marshal Yanda Alleges Titans' Rookie Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face

Ravens veteran right guard Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, could not recall the specific the incident occurred during Baltimore's 28-12 loss. However, Yanda was animated after the game and decried Simmons' alleged actions.

Vlog: Instant Reaction to Ravens Loss to Titans

The Ravens admitted they were simply outplayed by the Tennessee Titans. There was a certain sense of disbelief that a season where they set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time could end so abruptly. But that was the reality the Ravens had to face.

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the naysayers. So, when he was questioned about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, Jackson dismissed the potential criticism.

Ravens' Record-Setting Season Comes to Grinding Halt

Baltimore loses 28-12 in a divisional playoff game as the Titans follow up a victory last week over the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots with a convincing win over the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Ravens-Titans Pregame Notes

The Ravens have not shied away from their Super Bowl aspirations throughout the season. Baltimore takes the next step in that journey in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ravens Player Spotlight: Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has mesmerized opponents through the season.Each week, he seemed to make a highlight reel play went vital on social media. Still, Jackson next challenge is showing that he can win a playoff game. Last season as a rookie, Jackson and the Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round. Jackson gets his shot at redemption this year in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans.

Harbaugh Lauds Ravens Unselfishness

The Ravens players on offense never complained about not getting enough touches. The defenders were focused on making an impact and not worried about their statistics even though several of those players are slated to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Coach John Harbaugh said that type of attitude has led to the team's success. The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in their history.

Ravens Three Keys to Victories Over Titans

The Ravens are looking to extend the best season in franchise history in an AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Here are three keys to victory for Baltimore.

Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had some memorable moments in his rookie season. Overall, Brown finished his first season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 point per game). Brown's seven touchdown receptions tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history.

