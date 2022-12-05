Ravens Report Card for Week 13 Against Denver Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens dealt with injuries and beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in Week 13.

Baltimore improved to 8-4 on the season.

Here's their Report Card.

Offense

Quarterbacks — The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson after one quarter because of a knee injury. The injury is not expected to end Jackson's season and he could be out "days or weeks," according to coach John Harbaugh. Backup Tyler Huntley ran for a 2-yard score with 28 seconds left for an improbable victory. Huntley completed 27 of 37 passes for 187 yards with an interception. Huntley also ran for 41 yards on 10 carries. He was thrown into a tough situation. Grade: C+

Running Backs — Gus Edwards rushed for 12 yards on six carries. Kenyan Drake had 29 yards on seven carries. The Broncos stacked the box and were going to make the Ravens beat them through the air Overall, the Ravens had 103 yards rushing. Grade: C-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Damarcus Robinson had seven catches for 41 yards. Devin Duvernay caught six passes for 43 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews also had a clutch four catches for 53 yards. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely overcame a shoulder injury and four catches for 30 yards. Grade: C+

Offensive Line — Baltimore was playing without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Pat Mekari, who was also dealing with a lower-body injury, split time with rookie Daniel Faalele protecting Jackson's blindside. Right guard Kevin Zeitler had a solid game. The Ravens allowed four sacks, one of which led to Jackson's injury. Grade: D+

Defense

Defensive Line — The Broncos to 88 yards rushing on 28 carries. Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, and Broderick Washington each played well. The Ravens did a good job collapsing the pocket. Grade: B

Linebackers — Patrick Queen had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. His status is uncertain. Odafe Oweh earned his second sack of the season. Roquan Smith was a tone-setter and had a team-high 11 tackles. Grade: B+

Secondary — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards. Cornerback Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey were solid in coverage. Humphrey had his second sack of the season. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was back in the lineup and had five tackles. He's showing a huge upside. Grade: B+

Special Teams

Justin Tucker converted his only field goal attempt from 26 yards. Rookie punter Jordan Stout averaged 50.5 yards per punt and had six kicks inside the 20-yard line. Teams are trying to neutralize returner Devin Duvernay. Grade: B

Coaching

The Ravens will be criticized for an ugly win, but they don't care. The team did what it had to do to come away with a victory in December. The Ravens had to overcome multiple injuries throughout the game. With some of the challenges each week, it is personnel or coaching? Grade: C