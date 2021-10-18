Ravens Report Card Vs. Chargers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens dominated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 in Week 6 and improved to 5-1.

Here is their Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback — Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to another huge win. Jackson had modest numbers, going 19 of 27 for 167 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 51 yards. Jackson was under pressure most of the game and absorbed three sacks in the first half. He took a questionable late hit out of bounds midway through the second quarter, but he didn't earn a penalty. Jackson had a costly interception in the middle of the field that led to the Chargers' first touchdown. However, Jackson made up for the gaffe with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews on the opening drive of the second half. The second interception was a deflection off the hands of rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Grade: B

Running Backs —The Chargers have the league's worst run defense and the Ravens exploited this weakness. Baltimore pounded the ball up the middle and found space to run outside, finishing with 187 yards on 38 carries, Latavius Murray was especially dominant with his physical, downhill running style. He had 44 yards on nine carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, before leaving with an ankle injury. Le'Veon Bell was solid and ran for 18 yards with a touchdown. Devonta Freeman ran hard, finishing with 53 yards and a score. Grade: A

Wide Receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews had another solid game with five receptions for 68 yards with a touchdown. Nine players caught passes. The Ravens did a good getting open and finding yards after the catch. Bateman made his NFL debut and caught four passes for 29 yards. Grade: B

Offensive Line — The Ravens opened wide lanes for the running backs and did a solid job protecting Jackson in the second half. Patrick Mekari, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, and guard Ben Powers were physical with the Chargers. Center Bradley Bozeman left the game with a back injury. His status for next week is uncertain. Grade: B+

Defense

Defensive Line — The Chargers managed just 26 yards on the ground. Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell (four tackles), and Justin Madubuike (two tackles) were physically dominant. The Ravens also did a solid job collapsing the pocket around Justin Herbert, who played his worst game of the season. Grade: A

Linebackers — This unit performed much better. Justin Houston had a sack. Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh, who left briefly with an injury, were solid setting the edge. Veteran Josh Bynes was a steadying presence and he had six tackles. Expect Bynes to get more playing time moving forward. Grade: A

Secondary — Safety DeShon Elliott missed the past two games with a quad injury, but he came back with a vengeance. He had three tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed, and an interception. His presence is a huge boost to the secondary. The Chargers inexplicably targeted Marlon Humphrey on 4th down and failed. Herbert was 22 of 39 for 195 yards with a touchdown and interception. Grade: A

Special Teams

Devin Duvernay looks better each week returning punts ... and he already looked pretty good. He had a couple of solid returns against the Chargers that gave the Ravens a manageable field position. Kicker Justin Tucker converted both of his field-goal attempts. Coverage was solid, Grade: A

Coaching

The Ravens have taken control of the AFC North. Baltimore is able to completely dominate opponents when it plays well on both sides of the ball. John Harbaugh has his team fully ready to play. Greg Roman and Don Martindale had solid game plans. The Ravens have their first divisional game against the Bengals next week at M&T Bank Stadium. Grade: A