Ravens Report Card Vs. Colts

BALTIMORE — The Ravens erased a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime and improved to 4-1.

Here is their Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson went 37 of 43 with a franchise-record 442 yards with four touchdowns. He threw the game-winning score with a 5-yard pass to Marquise Brown with 5:25 left in overtime. Jackson had one of the greatest performances in franchise history. Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 85% of his passes in a 400-yard game. He recorded the highest completion percentage in a 40-pass game in NFL history (86.0%). Grade A

Running Backs — The Indianapolis Colts managed to halt the Ravens' high-powered running attack, becoming the first team in more than three years to hold Baltimore to under 100 yards rushing. Baltimore finished with 72 yards on 22 carries. The Ravens will remain tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing at 43, It was also the first time the Ravens did not for 100 yards or more since Jackson has been the starting quarterback. Jackson led the team with 62 yards on 14 carries, Latavius Murray had just 17 yards on six carries and Ty'Son Williams finished with 6 yards on 4 carries. Grace C-.

Wide Receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews had another solid game with 11 receptions for 147 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions. He is living up to the big contract he signed prior to the regular season. Jackson threw the game-winning score 5-yard pass to Marquise Brown (9 catches, 125 yards, two touchdowns) with 5:25 left in overtime. This unit dominated with the game on the line. Sammy Watkins left with a hamstring injury. Grade: A

Offensive Line — The Ravens pass-blocking was solid. However, the offensive line is dealing with more injuries. Guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland had to leave the game with knee injuries.Ravens left tackle Alejandro Villanueva was questionable with a knee injury but managed to play. This unit held up well. Grade B+

Defense

Defensive Line — The Colts managed to find space to run and finished with 123 yards on the ground. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor did a solid job in avoiding defenders and Marlon Mack helped support him with his downhill running. Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell was solid. Grade: C

Linebackers — You can make an argument that Ravens rookie first-round pick Odafe Oweh is the best player on the defense right now. He had a strip-sack on Carson Wentz that saved the Ravens vital points. It seems like every time the Ravens need a big play, Oweh delivers. On the other hand, fellow linebacker Patrick Queen struggled again, missing tackles. Justin Houston had a costly penalty. Grade C-

Secondary — The Ravens overall defense had continuous lapses that proved to be a main difference in the game. Once again, they struggled to make tackles and could not get off the field in key situations. On a third-and-15, the Colts were just looking to get some yards back for field position on their first possession. Wentz threw a screen pass to Taylor, who ran for a 76-yard touchdown. Taylor was not even touched by a defender on the play. Wentz targeted cornerback Anthony Averett the entire game as he struggled in coverage and had a pass interference on a play where he allowed a touchdown. A costly unnecessary roughness penalty on Tavon Young put the Colts into Ravens territory in the final seconds of the game. However, Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal attempt as time expired. Grade: D-

Special Teams — Calais Campbell had the biggest play when he blocked a field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter that kept the Ravens in the game. Devin Duvernay was solid again and returned the opening kickoff in overtime 27 yards that set up the game-winning drive. Justin Tucker did not attempt a field goal. Grade B+

Coaching — The Ravens managed a stunning comeback. Coach John Harbaugh has the players believing in their ability Greg Roman makes solid adjustments on offense, but Don Martindale has to tighten up the defense. Grade: B