Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

BALTIMORE — The Ravens opened their 2022 preseason schedule in impressive fashion, running past the Tennessee Titans 23-10.

Here's the Report Card

Offense

Quarterbacks: Tyler Huntley got the start and played impressively well, going 16 for 18 for 109 yards with a touchdown for a 110.4 QB rating. Anthony Brown was 10 of 15 for 117 yards with a 90.1 rating. Brett Hundley completed both of his passes for 42 yards.

Grade: A

Running Backs: The Ravens' running game was revved up and finished with 130 yards. Nate McCrary led the way with five carries for 31 yards, including a 21-yard scamper. Mike Davis scored a touchdown and excelled with his blocks. Tyler Badie had six carries for 19 yards. The competition is still wide open.

Grade: A

Wide Receivers: Shemar Bridges made his case to make the final roster with four receptions for 62 yards with an impressive touchdown. Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had an exceptional reception over two defenders for a 22-yard gain. However, he had a couple of holding calls that nullified first downs. Likely had 4 receptions for 44 yards. Makai Polk had 6 catches for 43 yards.

Grade: B+

Offensive Line: The Ravens began the game with left tackle Ja'Wuan James, left guard Tyre Phillips, center Patrick Mekari, right guard Ben Powers, and right tackle Daniel Faalele. Huntley could not handle a wide snap from Mekari, who was subbing for injured rookie Tyler Linderbaum. Huntley was able to retrieve the ball and throw an incomplete pass. Powers played center on the Ravens' second series. Ben Cleveland moved to right guard and had a solid night overall. The Ravens allowed three sacks.

Grade: C

Defense

Linebackers: The Ravens kept Patrick Queen, Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes and David Ojabo on the sidelines. Still, this unit played effectively. Malik Harrison missed a couple of tackles, but did force a fumble. Outside linebacker Steven Means had a sack.

Grade: B

Defensive Line. The Titans finished with 103 yards rushing on 22 carries. Malik Willis scored Tennessee's only touchdown on a 7-yard run. Isaiah Mack had four tackles. Travis Jones flashed his potential and had a sack.

Grade: B

Secondary: First-round pick Kyle Hamilton recovered a fumble that was forced by Harrison on Titans running back Julius Chestnut. That set up Baltimore's first touchdown. However, Hamilton has to tighten up his tackling. Cornerback Kevon Seymour and safety Tony Jefferson had a miscommunication that let wide receiver Racey McMath make 48-yard reception. Safety Geno Stone was exceptional and had an interception.

Grade: B

Special Teams: Rookie Jordan Stout averaged 47.8 yards on four punts. Justin Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts. Coverage was solid.

Grade: A