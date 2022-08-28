Ravens Report Card Vs. Washington

BALTIMORE — The Ravens closed out their 2022 preseason schedule in impressive fashion, beating the Washington Commanders 17-15.

Here's the Report Card

Offense

Quarterbacks: Ravens rookie Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score. Brown is headed to the Ravens practice squad but has he played well enough for another team to add him to the active roster? It's a possibility.

.Grade: A

Running Backs: The Ravens did not commit to the running attack, finishing with 21 yards on 14 carries. Tyler Badie led the team with 12 yards on five carries. Mike Davis had no gain on two carries. Justice Hill did not get any reps carrying the ball.

Grade: D

Wide Receivers: After being signed last week, Demarcus Robinson had four receptions for 135 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown. Binjimen Victor also caught a 50-yard pass and backup tight end Josh Oliver had two catches for 41 yards.

Grade: A

Offensive Line: The Ravens starting offensive line consisted of center Tyler Linderbaum, guards Kahlil McKenzie and Jimmy Murray; left tackle Ja'Wuan James and right tackle Tyre Phillips. Linderbaum made his pro debut and played nine snaps. This unit did not allow a sack.

Grade: B+

Defense

Linebackers: Inside linebacker Kristian Welch had his best game, finishing with 2.5 sacks. Outside linebackers Jeremiah Moon and Steven Means had solid games. Undrafted rookie Josh Ross led the team with 11 tackles and has made a strong argument to make the final roster.

Grade: B+

Defensive Line: Washington managed 134 yards rushing on 30 carries. Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford left with a groin injury and could be sidelined indefinitely. Justin Madubuike played the entire first quarter and finished with a tackle. Defensive end Broderick Washington showed a good motor and had a half-sack. Isaiah Mack also had a half-sack.

Grade: C+

Secondary: Veteran safety Tony Jefferson will be a tough roster decision because of the numbers but he played well throughout the preseason. Jefferson had nine tackles against the Commanders. Fellow safety Ar’Darius Washington also had a good game and knocked down a pass. Cornerback Kevon Seymour hurt his ankle and his status is uncertain.

Grade: B+

Special Teams: The Ravens signed former Texas kicker/punter Cameron Dicker for the game and he converted his only field goal attempt from 38 yards. Dicker was cut by the Rams on Aug. 16. There were no major hiccups with the coverage.

Grade: A