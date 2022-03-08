Skip to main content

Ravens Reportedly Have Interest in Bringing Back Ryan Jensen

Baltimore needs to add a center this offseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In 2017, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took a late hit from Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso after scrambling out of the pocket. 

Center Ryan Jensen immediately avenged his quarterback and went after Alonso that started a scrum among both teams.

The Ravens have missed that type of edge on the offensive line since Jensen left to sign with the Buccaneers in free agency.

Jensen is a free agent this offseason and the Ravens might have interest in bringing him back to Baltimore, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

The move would make sense because the Ravens are likely parting ways with center Bradley Bozeman, who is also a free agent.

Baltimore has also been linked to Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in this year's NFL draft.

However, Jensen would help solidify an offensive line that was disrupted by injuries last season.

Jensen was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2013 and played with the team until 2017. He then joined Tampa Bay on a four-year, $42 million contract that made him the highest-paid center in the league at the time. Jensen played in every game for the Buccaneers since signing with the team. 

The Ravens could use his durability and aggressiveness. 

