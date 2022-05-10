OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added more depth at running back by signing veteran downhill runner Mike Davis to a one-year deal.

Davis provides further insurance if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards need more time to recover from knee injuries that ended their 2021 season before it began.

The Ravens selected Missouri running back Tyler Badie in the sixth round of this year's draft. Baltimore also has Justice Hill, Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary competing for roster spots.

Last season with the Falcons, Davis ran for 503 yards on 138 carries with three touchdowns, He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown.

The prior year with the Carolina Panthers, Davis had 165 carries for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

Over his X-year career, Davis, who was picked by the 49ers in the fourth round in the 2015 draft, has 550 career rushes for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns between the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and the Falcons.