Skip to main content

Ravens Sign Running Back Mike Davis

Baltimore add depth because of injuries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added more depth at running back by signing veteran downhill runner Mike Davis to a one-year deal.

Davis provides further insurance if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards need more time to recover from knee injuries that ended their 2021 season before it began. 

aoggxedznzleml1gazje

The Ravens selected Missouri running back Tyler Badie in the sixth round of this year's draft. Baltimore also has Justice Hill, Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary competing for roster spots.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season with the Falcons, Davis ran for 503 yards on 138 carries with three touchdowns, He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. 

The prior year with the Carolina Panthers, Davis had 165 carries for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

Over his X-year career, Davis, who was picked by the 49ers in the fourth round in the 2015 draft, has 550 career rushes for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns between the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and the Falcons. 

1237057297.5
News

Arsenal — Everton Match at M&T Bank Stadium This Summer

By Baltimore Ravens47 minutes ago
USATSI_18222322 (1)
News

New Ravens Tight End Isaiah Likely 'A Intriguing Player'

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
marlon-humphrey-091421-getty-ftr_1wkghcg5fykqb1rwdbz5bdenuc
News

Ravens Love Their Power 5 Connection In The Draft

By Todd Karpovich6 hours ago
download (1)
News

Not All NFL Execs Enamored With Ravens Draft

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
Kolar_CharlieOU21_4
News

Ravens Rookie Charlie Kolar Draws Comparisons to Mark Andrews

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
11a5c6e8a7da4c4286f4f14e23b74174
News

Ravens Honor Lamar Jackson's Request to Boost O-Line

By Todd KarpovichMay 9, 2022
usa_today_17247376.0
News

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: WR Jarvis Landry

By Todd KarpovichMay 9, 2022
download
News

Ravens Draft Class Ranked No. 1 Among All NFL Teams

By Todd KarpovichMay 8, 2022