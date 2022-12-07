Numerous Ravens Given A Rest in First Practice of Steelers Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave several of his players a rest on Wednesday as they get ready for another black and blue game against the Steelers.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full participant.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, outside linebacker Justin Houston, tight tackle Morgan Moses and cornerback Marcus Peters all watched from the sideline.

On the injury front, the players that missed practice were quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe), cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring), and right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee).

Players that were limited were outside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), inside linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion).

Center Trystan Colon had a personal day.

Steelers Injury Report

RB Najee Harris Oblique DNP

WR Diontae Johnson Hip Limited

DL Larry Ogunjobi Toe DNP

OL Chuks Okorafor Shoulder DNP

LB Malik Reed Back DNP