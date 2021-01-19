Ravens 2021 Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, ERFAs

The Ravens have several playmakers eligible for free agency.

Here's a look at players who are restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.

The restricted free agents have three accrued seasons and an expired contract. These players are can negotiate and sign with any team, but the Ravens can offer them one of various qualifying offers that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

The exclusive rights free agents have fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the Ravens offer a one-year contract and the league minimum based on his credited seasons, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Restricted Free Agents

— Gus Edwards

Position: Running Back

2020 Stats: 144 carries, 723 yards, and six touchdowns. Nine receptions, 109 yards

Analysis: The Ravens will likely hold onto Edwards, especially with the departure of Mark Ingram. Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins did an effective job splitting the workload for the league's No. 1-ranked running attack.

— Chris Board

Position: Linebacker

2020 Stats: 16 games (2 starts), 31 tackles, two sacks.

Analysis: Board had a breakout season and was lauded several times by coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Look for Board to make a bigger impact on 2021.

— Johnny Townsend

Position: Punter

2020 Stats: Two punts, 100 yards.

Analysis: Towsend was signed when Sam Koch was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Townsend might be able to find an opportunity with another team.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

— Trystan Colon-Castillo

Position: Center

2020 Stats: Two starts.

Analysis: The undrafted rookie from Missouri was effective when called into action. He played better than veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. The Ravens will give him an extended look in 2021.

— Antoine Wesley

Position: Wide Receiver

2020 Stats: Suffered season-ending shoulder injury in training camp.

Analysis: Wesley, an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech, spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. He'll face an uphill battle to be part of the Ravens' 53-man roster this season.

— Khalil Dorsey

Position: Cornerback

2020 Stats: Six games, one tackle.

Analysis: Dorsey was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in December and reverted to injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The Ravens need to maintain their depth at cornerback and Dorsey has a big upside.

– Kristian Welch

Position: Linebacker

2020 Stats: Appeared in 10 games. Five tackles on special teams.

Analysis: Welch played well enough to get another opportunity in Baltimore. The Ravens were happy with his progress.