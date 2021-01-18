Ravens Part Ways With RG3, Three Others, Sign 11 Players to Futures Contracts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens waived backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, ending his three-year stint in Baltimore.

In addition, the Ravens waived wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas, along with cornerbacks Tramon Williams and Davontae Harris.

RG3 appeared in 15 games (two starts — both against Pittsburgh) and completed 33 of 58 pass attempts for 288 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. He also ran the ball 32 times for 139 yards.

Griffin, 30, made his last appearance for the Ravens in a 19-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 12. Lamar Jackson was not available after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

RG3 completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 33 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also ran for 68 yards on seven carries before leaving with the injury.

After the game, Griffin shouldered the responsibility for the loss. He was later placed on IR and was not active for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

"We felt that we had a chance to come in here and win, shock the world, and do something special," RG3 said. "We didn’t do that, and I put that on myself because I felt like I let the team down. I don’t think we’re supposed to really comment on injuries, but I pulled my hamstring in the second quarter. I felt like if I hadn’t done that, then we would’ve won this game."

Griffin has previously said he wants an opportunity to compete for a starting job and that was not going to happen in Baltimore.

RG3 won the Heisman Trophy as a junior at Baylor. He was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft by Washington. Griffin was the NFL’s rookie of the year before his career was derailed by injuries.

Griffin, 28, worked out with the Ravens a few months prior to the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $1 million with a $100,000 signing bonus. He then signed a two-year contract extension with Baltimore in March 2019.

Also, the Ravens signed 11 players to reserve/future contracts:

Quarterback Tyler Huntley

Linebacker Aaron Adeoye

Defensive Tackle Aaron Crawford

Defensive Tackle Braxton Hoyett

Wide Reciever Jaylon Moore

Long Snapper Nick Moore

Defensive End Chauncey Rivers

Defensive Back Nigel Warrior

Defensive Back Chris Westry

Running Back Ty'Son Williams