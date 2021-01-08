Ravens Have Been True Road Warriors in Postseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens hit the road in the postseason for the first time since 2014.

And if history is any indication, they'll feel quite at home for the first-round game against the Titans in Nashville.

The Ravens are 5-0 in road wild-card games throughout their history, including a 4-0 mark under coach John Harbaugh.

Overall, Baltimore 10-6 in road playoff games and 3-4 at home in their playoff history.

Ravens Playoff History

All-Time Playoffs: 25 Games, 15-10

Wild Card Round: 9 Games, 7-2

Divisional Round: 10 Games, 4-6

Conference Championship: 4 Games, 2-2

Super Bowl: 2 Games, 2-0

The Ravens are looking to maintain that success against the Titans, who knocked them out of the playoffs last season and emerged with another victory in Week 11. Baltimore, however, has won both of its playoffs games on the road at Tennessee (2000 and 2008).

"In the playoffs, I feel like … Especially on the road in the playoffs, you have to be able to run the ball, you have to be able to play great defense [and] you have to be able to bring your special teams – that’s kind of been the formula throughout history," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Being a sports fan, that’s just what it takes. Obviously, there’s going to be a play here or a play there that we’re going to have to make, and that we’re going to have to prevent them from making, but I just have confidence that we have all the pieces in place to go out there and [do] whatever it takes.

"If we have to win the game on a last-second Hail Mary, or if we have to run the clock in the four-minute offense, or whatever it may be, we just have to find a way to get it done."

Lamar Jackson is one of eight quarterbacks to reach the postseason in his first three seasons, a list that includes former teammate Joe Flacco.

Jackson, however, is still looking to win his first playoff game.

In the 2018 season, the Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Last season, top-seeded Baltimore was upset by Tennessee 28-12.

Over those two playoff games, Jackson has completed 45 of 88 pass attempts (51.1%) for 559 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. (68.3 rating). He has also run 29 times for 197 yards and 13 first downs (6.8 ypc).

"It’s win or go home, right now," Jackson said. "I want to win regardless; I don’t really care about what people have got to say. I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people who’ve been in the league forever haven’t been in the playoffs at all. It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative, right there. That’s the No. 1 right now in my mind, for sure.”