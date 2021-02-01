Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Wide Receiver Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson could be one of the top wide receivers to test the free-agent market this offseason.

The Ravens are a potential landing spot because they need to upgrade their passing attack, which ranked last in the NFL last season.

Here's a breakdown of Robinson signing with Baltimore.

Pros: Robinson is a true No. 1 wide receiver that would provide immediate support for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Robinson is one of just eight players to amass 250 receptions, 3,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He's been able to accomplish that feat without a top-tier quarterback in Chicago. Last season, he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards with six touchdowns. The Ravens don't have anyone

Cons: Robinson will have a hefty price tag that could net him $19.8 million per season. The Ravens have other players on their current roster that are eligible for contract extensions, namely quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Baltimore also won't stray too far from its run-oriented offense, so will the team need to invest so much money in a wide receiver. One of the few criticisms of Robinson is that he averaged only 11.7 yards per reception over the past two years, but he's been the focus of opposing defenses.

Outlook: The Bears could still look to place the franchise tag on Robinson as opposed to just let him walk away. If Robinson does hit the free-agent market, he'll have no shortage of suitors, which could create a bidding war. The Ravens would like to avoid that scenario. Robinson would be an obvious boost to Baltimore's offense, but he might just be too expensive of an investment.