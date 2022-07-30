Skip to main content

Roman on Jackson: 'Best I’ve Ever Seen Him Throw'

Jackson has impressed his offensive coordinator.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman might look outside the playbook to attack teams.

That's how well quarterback Lamar Jackson is performing in the early days of training camp. 

"I mean, I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw it, thus far," Roman said. "What are we, three days in? And he’s throwing it, probably, better than I’ve ever seen him throw it. He’s really worked hard in the offseason, and it’s showing, so he’s got to build on that. It’s really exciting. We’re all very excited about that. And now we’ve all got to get on the same page, so we can function as a unit and put that performance … Take every ounce of that performance and maximize it.”

USATSI_18770685
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson is noticeably more muscular and had more pace on his throws during the Ravens' first day of training camp. He is controlling the offense and does not appear to be hampered by the ankle injury that kept him out four games last season.

"I love how his body looks," Roman said. "He’s put on a lot of lean muscle. I told him he looks like a different guy. I mean, when I shake his hand, it feels a little different; you know that I mean? So, [I’m] really excited about all the work he put in and how his body is looking.”

The key for Jackson is to stay healthy and the added muscle should help. The Ravens are still looking to finalize a long-term deal with him and the hope is they can reach an agreement sooner than later.

Roman has already added new concepts to the playbook but that doesn't mean he will stick to the script each week. 

"We got the playbook, and we probably have, legitimately, 20% new stuff," Roman said. "But what it will do is I might call the game differently; I might call different plays that are in the playbook.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_18754904
News

Lamar Jackson Pleased with Changes to Ravens O-Line

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
USATSI_18754159
News

Ravens Embrace the Funny-Looking Guardian Helmets

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
USATSI_18754907
News

Lamar Jackson Talking Contract, But Has Deadline

By Todd KarpovichJul 29, 2022 7:26 AM EDT
Isaiah-Likely-2
News

Ravens Camp Report: Likely Stands Out; Jackson Solid Again

By Todd KarpovichJul 28, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
sfguj9mbtllgaaebyw1x
News

John Harbaugh Has Harsh Words for 'Anonymous Coordinator'

By Todd KarpovichJul 28, 2022 1:49 PM EDT
News

Ravens Camp Battles: Rashod Bateman Vs. Marlon Humphrey

By Todd KarpovichJul 28, 2022 12:32 PM EDT
USATSI_18754143 (1)
News

Ravens Easing Into Training Camp to Avoid Injuries

By Todd KarpovichJul 28, 2022 7:27 AM EDT
pd9tohwxe3fm0cohloug
News

Ravens Training Camp Confidential: Jackson Looks Sharp

By Todd KarpovichJul 27, 2022 4:49 PM EDT