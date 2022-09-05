Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was participating in practice six days before the regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

He was activated off the PUP list on Aug. 26, but was on the field with the rest of the offensive linemen for the first time during media viewing on Monday.

That's potentially good news for the Ravens, who travel to MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11.

“I think there’s a chance, but I wouldn’t comment on what the number is – for strategic reasons," coach John Harbaugh said about Stanley's availability for Week 1. "No, it’s in season now. It’s all been fun and games up until this point. It’s game on now.”

There are still questions about whether Stanley will be ready for the Week 1 opener. He has not been in a practice routine since September 2021, but the Ravens are confident that he is in good shape.

Stanley rushed back last year, played the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and aggravated the ankle injury. He did not play another snap and there were questions about whether he would even be able to resume his career.

The Ravens and Stanley do not want a repeat of that scenario. The loss of Stanley handcuffed the team on the field and financially because of his cap number.

Ja'Wuan James is second on the depth chart at left tackle but he has mostly played on the right side. James has taken reps in the preseason games and looked effective in subbing for Stanley.