All Signs Point to Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley Playing Vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley could make debut.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left Ronnie Stanley could finally make his season debut in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills after having a solid week of practice.

Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last season but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the ankle injury that he suffered in 2020.

However, Stanley has slowly worked his way up to speed this offseason and had his best week of full practice.

That leaves some optimism that he will play.

"I’m very close. You might see me this week," Stanley told the media after Thursday's practice.

The Ravens are desperately thin at left tackle after losing Ja'Wuan James to a season-ending Achilles injury and Pat Mekari to a sprained ankle. 

The Ravens were forced to play rookie Daniel Faalele in the Week 3 game against New England even though he had only played on the right side. 

Stanley would be a huge boost even if he's rusty. 

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame.

In 2019, Stanley earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after helping Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

In November 2020, Stanley signed a five-year, $98.75 million one week before being carted off the field in the first quarter against the Steelers with an ankle injury.

That injury continued to bother him, but he might be ready to get back on the field. 

“Ronnie is looking good," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I really think he’s made some great strides. He’s out there – looks explosive. I mean, everybody is joking with him that he’s got fresh legs. But he’s looking explosive [and] as good as I've seen him look. He hasn’t played ball in about two years, though, so they’ll definitely be an acclimation period for him, which we’re going through now. And I love where he’s at. 

"I was really encouraged by how he’s looking. I’d say arrow up all the way.”

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

6003cb1384a2d
