Ravens Rookie Cornerbacks Making Strides in Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — So far, the Ravens rookie cornerbacks — Pepe Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis — are making a solid impression.

The Ravens are going to need both of those players to make an impact in their first year.

Earlier this week, Williams managed his first interception against quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Armour-Davis has fared well in the one-on-one drills.

At this point in camp, that’s really what we’re trying to create, is just as many competitive situations as we can," Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "The beautiful thing about camp is that the cream rises to the top. Everyone’s in competition right now, but the rookies are doing a good job. Jalyn is doing a nice job, so is Pepe, you saw him make a play there at the end. It’s just a day-by-day process, but you’re right, we’re trying to create as many situations where we can evaluate them and see who rises to the top.”

Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner. He runs a 4.39 40 and is solid against the run. Armour-Davis can also play special teams.

Armour-Davis made his way into the starting lineup as a cornerback last season. He finished tied for the team lead in interceptions with three while landing second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches.

Armour-Davis also had 32 tackles, including one for loss, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry across 11 starts.

He has drawn comparisons to former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, who is now with the Raiders.

"I’ve gotten a couple comparisons, not just in the way he played, but just a lot of people that were with him at the University of Alabama that were able to be there with me," Armour-Davis said. "I even drew comparisons with the type of person we are. Some people even said that we looked alike and, of course, that we played alike. So, it’s pretty ironic that this kind of went the same way that his did. He’s someone that I look up to.

"I’ve watched his game for some time, I think he’s a great player. So, hopefully, I can be as good and get better in the future.”

Williams adds more depth in the secondary and gives the Ravens more flexibility with their defensive schemes.

He appeared in 13 games for Houston and was tied for second on the team with 63 tackles. He also finished second on the team in pass breakups with eight.

"Damarion, I think is a feisty player; I think he’s a smart player, scheme-versatile, as well," GM Eric DeCosta said.