OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Daniel Faalele is adjusting to life as a tackle in the NFL and the humidity in Maryland

“The biggest thing that has surprised me is how humid it is here," Faalele said. "I just did not expect Baltimore to be this humid. But I just try to take it day-by-day and just let everything come as it comes. Just take the challenges on as they come.”

Baltimore drafted Faalele in the fourth round of this year's draft from Minnesota.

At 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, he is a massive physical offensive lineman. Faalele played right tackle for the Golden Gophers and started 31 of the 34 career games in which he appeared.

In his senior year, he started 12 of 13 games at right tackle and blocked for an offense that totaled 4,681 yards and averaged 25.46 points per game. Faalele rushed for one touchdown, a two-yard plunge against West Virginia.

Faalele was expected to be a bit of a project at the NFL level, but he is a fast learner and has a chance to make an impact as a rookie.

“In my mind, I’ve improved just everywhere in general," Faalele said. "With conditioning, my stamina, being able to compete with older guys and the defense here. Just overall, getting a better grasp of the playbook and everything.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been impressed with Faalele's progress. Faalele showed up early to get into shape and get acclimated to the weather.

“He’s coming along by leaps and bounds," Roman said. "Really happy with him. It’s the same thing though, he’s a rookie. He has a lot to learn. It’s a day-to-do process, it’s moment-to-moment, really. I really think he took a step by staying here after our offseason program and working with our strength and conditioning staff and whatnot here. [He] really showed some maturity there.

I really think that allowed him to come into training camp in much better shape, and ready to compete. So, arrow up for him. [I’m] really excited about him. When we get him and another one of our big guys double teaming a three-technique … Warms my heart.”