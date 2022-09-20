Ravens Rookies Need to Learn Mental Errors in Dolphins Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens rookies were caught out of position several times against the Miami Dolphins.

This led to breakdowns in the defense and big plays that were the difference in the game.

The Dolphins overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter en route to a stunning 42-38 victory.

Coach John Harbaugh said the first-year players learned some hard lessons from their mistakes.

"They’re young guys. They’re rookies who are playing for the first time; they know that," Harbaugh said. "I’m sure they took responsibility for it; the coaches take responsibility for it. We all have to take responsibility for it. We have to look at everything. So, we’ll look at the way we’re preparing, how we’re walking through, how we’re teaching, how we’re repping in practice, things like that. Those are things that should never happen. They’re below the line.

"I did not expect those things to happen in this game, but I also understand that we have some young guys back there. We’re throwing guys out there for the first time in an NFL game against some fast players, and things are moving fast, and the game is on the line."

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was out of position for Tyreek Hill's 48-yard score. Marcus Peters also could not keep pace with the speedy wide receiver.

On the game-tying touchdown, rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis let Hill run by him for a 48-yard score. Fellow rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams was also caught out of position.

"That can happen, so if we had a veteran group back there, I’d be more concerned about it, but I think those young guys are going to learn fast," Harbaugh said. "The same thing goes in the red zone; you have to stay with your man when you’re in man coverage, and you can’t be staring at the quarterback and let your guy separate from you. That’s basic, fundamental stuff that we work on all the time. Easier said than done, but [it] has to be done.

"So, we’ll work on those things, and we’re not blaming anyone. We just have to keep working and get better at that stuff.”