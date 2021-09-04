Ravens Rookie Daelin Hayes on Training Camp: 'Hardest Six Weeks of My Life'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes is slowly getting acclimated to life in the NFL.

Hayes had a solid training camp but he's glad that part of the journey is over.

“That was the hardest six weeks of my life," Hayes said. "I’m just going to keep it honest with you. No, it was fun. I had a great time. I mean, you talk about the Raven brotherhood and the price that you have to pay day-in and day-out, it’s real. It’s real, man. That was something like I said from the time I first was drafted here, this was my childhood favorite team; it means a lot to me. It means everything to me to be out here with the vets, to be out here with the coaches, to be out here in this organization [and] to be able to put it all on the line day-in and day-out.

"So, just keeping that perspective each day, [like] when I woke up at 5:45 [a.m.] to get here. When your body is hurting and stuff is tough, you have your rookie year adjustments and whatnot, just keep that in perspective – that gratitude [and] that excitement. I just carry that with me in my heart, day-in and day-out. So, it was a great time, but it was hard. It definitely was hard.”

Hayes was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of this year's draft from Notre Dame.

In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He was named team captain in 2020 and is heralded for all the work he does in the community.

He was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year finalist in 2020.

Hayes has leaned on the Ravens veteran players for advice in the pro game.

“For me, it’s just … I always was able to … I dropped a lot in college, but the SAM position, really just learning the ins and outs of NFL schemes, route concepts and just continuing to learn the game from that off the ball SAM (strongside linebacker) ‘backer spot, as opposed to being a defensive end, I’m always on the line," Hayes said. "So, just taking all that information and continuing to grow day-in and day-out with it, learning as much as I can from ‘Ty Bo’ [Tyus Bowser]. Watching him, I firmly believe ‘Ty Bo’ [Tyus Bowser] is the best dropping outside linebacker in the NFL.

"When we go into our film sessions, I’m in class with like eight of the best professors at football, whether it’d be [outside linebackers] Coach [Drew] Wilkins, ‘Phee’ [Pernell McPhee], ‘Ty Bo’ [Tyus Bowser], Justin Houston, we all are learning from each other, day-in and day-out. So, just keeping that perspective, keeping an open mind and a growth mindset and just wanting to go out and be better than I was the day before.”