Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Looks Solid in Debut

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie Rashod Bateman made his much-anticipated debut in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers and did not disappoint.

The wide receiver ran smooth routes and caught four passes for 29 yards on six targets. He also picked up a couple of first downs and showed he can be a key part of the offense moving forward.

“It was an incredible, fun experience," Bateman said. "The Ravens Flock made the atmosphere special, but I think my teammates made it more special. They’ve always had my back through it all, and because of them, I was comfortable and was able to go out and perform. It was fun.

“I just think we showed ourselves and the rest of the world what we’re capable of. We’ve just got to continue to go to work every day and continue to get the job done.”

Bateman, however, would like to have one play back.

A ball ricocheted off his hands on pass from Lamar Jackson that led to an interception. However, the Chargers could not capitalize on the miscue.

“Really good, except for the last one," Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "That’s the one he’ll probably learn the most from, but he was good. He made some key first-down catches. I liked that he caught it, put it away and got straight up field. It’s a simple thing, but in the NFL, it’s not an easy thing to learn, and he did a great job of that.”

Bateman was excited to finally get a chance to play alongside Jackson and the two are already developing a solid rapport. With Sammy Watkins possibly out next week against the Bengals, Bateman will get more opportunities.

“I don’t even know how to put that into words to be honest, because I’ve looked up to him even before I got to college, and while he was in college," Bateman said about playing with Jackson. "It was definitely an honor going out there and playing alongside him, and I’m looking forward to it for some time to come.”