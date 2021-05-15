Observations From Ravens 2021 Rookie Minicamp

Teams wraps up second day of practice.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had more than 20 young players gather at the Under Armour Performance Center for the first rookie minicamp since 2019.

Here are some observations from the session open to the media:

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the 27th overall selection in the draft, was smooth running routes. He's lean at 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, so he might need to add some muscle heading into training camp. He fielded punts under the close scrutiny of coaches and that could be an option for him as a rookie. Bateman clearly has the talent to make a first-year impact.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington showed the skills that made him a contender to make the final roster as a rookie free agent. Washington is only listed at 5-foot-8, 176 pounds, but had a couple of effective pass breakups and was physical with the wide receivers. He also plays well in space behind the other defensive backs.

Tylan Wallace, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma State, also showed solid hands and confidence. The competition at wide receiver will be intriguing during training camp with seven players completing for possibly six spots.

Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher also showed the potential to make the roster. He was a force all over the field and did a solid job running the football. He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, but makes up the difference with his physicality. Last season, Gallager led Northwestern in total tackles (87) and tackles for loss (9.5). He compiled 332 career tackles, which was the second-most among active Big Ten players in 2020

Gallagher was among six players trying out for the team along with offensive linemen Sam Cooper, Tennessee State, and Chidi Okeke, Northwestern; linebacker Blake Gallagher, former Steelers defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and former Browns defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale already has the young players, including first-round pick Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, a fifth-round pick, competing at a high speed. The defenders spent a lot of time in the Ravens backfield near the end of the practice. At one point coach John Harbaugh joked, "Got any more blitzes, Wink?"

Kenji Bahar, a Calvert Hall graduate and former Monmouth player, took all of the snaps at quarterback and could make the practice squad. He had solid zip on his passes and was accurate in finding wide receivers.

Two undrafted wide receivers, Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor, showed solid hands during drills. However, they face an uphill battle to make the final roster because of the depth at that position,

Tight end Jake Breeland is continuing to rehab a knee injury he suffered at Oregon. Harbaugh is hopeful Breeland will be available for training camp.