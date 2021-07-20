Ravens Rookies Report for Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens rookies officially reported for their first training camp on July 20.

The veterans report July 27.

Expectations are high for this year's rookie class. Some of these players are expected to compete for starting roles:

Daft Picks

Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman

Analysis: Bateman already had stellar performances in the voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp. He is among a larger group of wide receivers in search of targets and playing time. So far, Bateman has separated himself with his route running and ability to catch the ball in traffic. Expectations remain high for the rookie;

Linebacker Odafe Oweh

Analysis: Odafe Oweh didn't manage many sacks at Penn State. That didn't deter the Ravens from selecting the outside linebacker in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Oweh is an exceptional athlete that can make an immediate impact in the NFL, according to Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz said. Oweh, 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, is an impressive athlete who ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash and had a 39.5 vertical leap and a 134-inch broad jump during his Pro Day. He will compete for a starting role.

Guard Ben Cleveland

Analysis: The Ravens selected Cleveland with the 94th pick of the NFL draft. He has impressive size — 6-foot-6, 343-pounds — and is expected to compete for the starting job at left guard. Cleveland is still getting acclimated to the pro game and looked a bit stiff during OTAs. However, the technique will get better with experience and he'll have a starting job at some point during the season if he does not take over a job for the opener.

Cornerback/safety Brandon Stephens

Analysis: Stephens was expected to need time to develop as a pro, but he flashed throughout the offseason workouts. He could put himself in a position to be part of the rotation in the secondary with a solid training camp. Last season, Stephens started all 10 games at SMU, registering 43 tackles (36 solo), including one for loss. He also ad 10 pass breakups and one interception, along with one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace

Analysis: Wallace has been compared to another top playmaking wide receiver, Steve Smith. Both players are a bit undersized but make up the difference with their toughness. Both Wallace and Smith are also ultra-competitive and embrace those physical one-on-one battles with defensive backs. If Wallace can match Smith's production, he'll have a long, productive career in the NFL.

Cornerback Shaune Wade

Analysis: The future could be now for Wade, who could see extensive playing time at slot cornerback or in the nickel, especially if veteran Tavon Young struggles with injuries again. The selection of Wade was expected to add depth to this year's lineup and he gets more experience at the pro level. However, if Young is hampered by injuries. Wade could thrust into the lineup.

Defensive end Daelin Hayes

Analysis: Hayes will look to play himself into the rotation on the defensive line. In his five seasons at Notre Dame, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He was named team captain in 2020 and is heralded for all the work he does in the community. He was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year finalist in 2020. Now, he'll get the opportunity to create his own legacy in Baltimore.

Fullback Ben Mason

Analysis: Mason takes pride in crushing opponents and that's one of the reasons the Ravens selected him in the fifth round of this year's draft from Michigan. Mason is a two-time winner of the Toughest Player of the Year award in 2017 and 2019 as voted by his teammates. He's also a versatile player that can take a spot on the depth chart on both offense and defense.

Undrafted Free Agents

Safety Ar'Darius Washington

Analysis: Some scouts have called Washington this year's best-undrafted player. In 2019, Washington was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the nation's second-highest graded safety, behind only teammate Trevon Moehrig. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Being undersized may have hurt his draft stock, but the Ravens didn't draft a safety and Washington could make the roster as a backup.

Offensive Tackle Adrian Ealy

Analysis: He started 10 games at right tackle for the Sooners and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. During his two years as a starter (2019-20), Oklahoma ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (179.8), fourth in total offense (518.8 ypg), fifth in points per game (42.5) and eighth in yards per rush (5.4). Even after signing free agent Alejandro Villaneuva, the Ravens could view Ealy as added offensive line depth.

Tight End Tony Poljan

Analysis: Poljan began his college career at Central Michigan as a quarterback, but he was athletic enough to make the transition to tight end. His 38 receptions rank seventh-most in the program's single-season history by a tight end, while his 411 receiving yards also tied for seventh-most by a tight end. He'll join a crowded tight-end group looking for a roster spot as backup.

Defensive Tackle Xavier Kelly

Analysis: He was a graduate transfer at Arkansas after playing three years at Clemson, where he totaled 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Ravens may get a longer look after the Ravens did not draft a defensive lineman.

Running Back Nate McCrary,

Analysis: In 2019, McCrary ran for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Baltimore is always looking for running back depth and McCrary should have fresh legs.

Offensive Tackle Foster Sarell,

Analysis: Sarell played right tackle at Stanford where he started the past two seasons. He's another candidate to add offensive line depth.

Wide Receiver Donte Sylencieux,

Analysis: Sylencieux was Lamar Jackson's favorite target when they there were teammates at Boynton Beach (Fla.) High School. He played in 21 games during his three-year (2018-20) career at Graceland, totaling 59 receptions for 1,211 yards (20.5 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also served as the team's kick returner for two years. Sylencieux will try to make a major leap to the NFL, coming from a small program.

Linebacker Barrington Wade

Analysis: Wade wasn't a full-time starter for Iowa, but he was excellent in pass coverage and showed potential as a pass-rusher. He played in 33 career games (four starts) for the Hawkeyes, collecting 23 tackles (11 solo), one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.