Ravens Roster Projection Headed Into Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don't expect a whole lot of surprises with the Ravens final 53-man roster.

Here's a prediction.

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Analysis: Jackson was limited to 12 games last season because of an illness and ankle injury, and the Ravens went 1-4 in those games, so they need him to stay healthy.

Running backs (4): J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Tyler Badie, Justice Hill

Analysis: Dobbins and Edwards suffered season-ending knee injuries in training camp and the Ravens are hopeful both will be ready for the regular-season opener. Bade, a rookie sixth-round pick, flashed in OTAs and has the potential to make an impact in his first year.

Tight ends/fullback (5): Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, FB ​​Pat Ricard

Analysis: Andrews has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL and Boyle is coming off a serious leg injury that hampered him for the past two seasons. Coach John Harbaugh is open to carrying four tight ends, especially with the rookie fourth-round picks Likely and Kolar.

Offensive line (10): RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Morgan Moses, C Tyler Linderbaum; LG Ben Cleveland, LT Ronnie Stanley; Reserves: G/C Patrick Mekari, G Tyre Phillips, G Ben Powers, T Ja’Wuan James, T Daniel Faalele

Analysis: The Ravens revamped the offensive line this offseason with the hope that Stanley is fully healthy from a devastating ankle injury he suffered in 2020.

Wide receivers (4): Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace.

Analysis: The Ravens opted to go with a young group of wide receivers after trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals during the draft and not adding a veteran wideout.

Defense

Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone

Analysis: The Ravens signed Williams in free agency and selected Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and both players are expected to make an immediate impact.

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens, Kyle Fuller, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Analysis: Humphrey and Peters are expected back from season-ending injuries last year and the Ravens will rely heavily on a pair of rookies — Armour-Davis and Williams — for depth.

Linebacker (9): OLB Tyus Bowser, OLB Odafe Oweh, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Daelin Hayes, OLB Vince Biegel, ILB Patrick Queen, ILB Josh Bynes, ILB Malik Harrison, ILB Kristian Welch

Analysis: Bowser should be ready early in the season from a torn Achilles and Oweh also should be available after offseason shoulder surgery, but this group has to do better getting to the quarterback.

Defensive line (6): DE Calais Campbell, NT Michael Pierce, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Broderick Washington, DE Brent Urban, DT Travis Jones

Analysis: The Ravens re-signed Campbell and Madubuike is poised for a breakout year; however, they parted ways with Derek Wolfe, who did not play a snap last season because of hip and back injuries.

Special teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Punter: Jordan Stout

Long snapper: Nick Moore

Analysis: Tucker is one of the best kickers in the history of the NFL and expectations are high for Stout, a rookie fourth-round pick.