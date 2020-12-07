Running Attack Critical for Ravens' Postseason Hopes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had the most prolific running attack in the history of the NFL last season.

While Baltimore has not been as dominant this season, the ground game remains a critical part of the team's success.

Entering the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens are ranked third in the league with 157.6 yards rushing per game.

Baltimore will get a boost this week with the potential return of running backs Mark Ingram and rookie J.K. Dobbins, both of whom missed the previous game against Pittsburgh after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens are 6-5 and ranked ninth in the current seven-team playoff format in the AFC. Establishing that solid running attack will be vital in making up some ground over the final five weeks of the season.

"I really think we have an opportunity to improve," Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "And by that, I mean we’ve got some guys coming back that will be able to play. We’re looking forward to just constantly improving from here on out. But I really think – this time of year – a strong run game really is a huge factor in our success."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens with 575 yards rushing on 103 carries with three touchdowns. He is followed by running backs Gus Edwards (94 carries, 386 yards, four touchdowns), Dobbins (72 yards, 380 yards, three touchdowns), and Ingram (57 carries, 232 yards, two touchdowns).

The Ravens should be able to find some room to run against the Cowboys, who are ranked 32nd in the NFL, allowing 156.4 yards per game.

"I think Dallas – they’ve got some low rankings – [but] I think they’ve got some really good players," Roman said. "I think they’re well-coached, and I think they make you fight for every yard. So, that’s what we’ve got to be ready to do.”