Ravens Looking to Maintain League's Top Ground Attack

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Ravens want to boost their passing attack, the team will not stray too far from building their offense around the run.

For the second consecutive year, Baltimore managed the league's top rushing attack. The emergence of rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins bodes well for a repeat performance next season.

"I think one of the things, as you think about the passing game, is we throw the ball a lot less than a lot of other teams do," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "That’s by design; we’re a running football team. People like to look at yards per game as a good metric of a passing game, and I think we threw the ball probably 150-160 times less than any other team did this year in the NFL.

"We are a running team."

Here's a look at Baltimore running attack last season:

The Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg) for the second-straight season. Baltimore’s 3,071 rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season. (The Ravens own two of the Top 3 marks.)

Baltimore has rushed for 100+ yards in 39-straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history.

In 2020, Baltimore also registered an NFL-best six games with at least 200 rushing yards, including a franchise-record 404-yard output in Week 17’s victory at Cincinnati.

The Ravens’ 24 rushing TDs ranked third in the NFL and set a new single-season franchise record.

For the second-straight year, Baltimore had three players – QB Lamar Jackson (1,005), RB J.K. Dobbins (805) & RB Gus Edwards (723) – rush for over 700 yards each. The 2020 Ravens joined the 2019 Ravens and 2011 Panthers as the only teams ever with three 700-yard rushers in a season.